Robbie and Sarah Martin of Aiken announce the engagement of their daughter, Hannah Elise Martin of Aiken, to Tanner Paul Shirah of Newnan, Georgia, a son of Mrs. Melissa Herrera (Antonio) of Locust Grove, Georgia, and Mr. Gary Sloan (Jennifer) of Albany, Georgia.
The wedding is planned for Sept. 26, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Montmorenci in Aiken.
The couple met through an online dating app in Atlanta while the groom-elect was working in IT in Atlanta and the bride-elect was pursuing her doctorate in physical therapy.
The bride-elect is a maternal granddaughter of the late Don and Margaret Maroney of Leesville, and a paternal granddaughter of Blenn and Elizabeth Martin of Aiken. She is a 2014 graduate of South Aiken High School. She is a 2017 graduate of USC Aiken and a 2020 graduate of Emory School of Medicine with a doctorate in physical therapy.
The groom-elect is a maternal grandson of Mr. Vic Thornsbury and the late Mrs. Judy Thornsbury of Farragut, Tenn., and Tom and Judy Katchmar of Albany, Georgia. He is a 2010 graduate of Luella High School of Locust Grove, Georgia, and attended Georgia Tech. He is employed in IT by Thompson Technologies.