Hodge – Van Pelt

Susanna Hodge and Brett Van Pelt

 Submitted photo

Tommy and Laura Hodge of Fayetteville, N.C., announce the engagement of their daughter, Susanna Hodge of Raleigh, N.C., to Brett Van Pelt of Raleigh, N.C., a son of Dean and Molly Van Pelt of Aiken.

The wedding is planned for Oct. 23, 2020, at St. Mary the Virgin Mother in Hartsville, S.C.

The bride-elect is the maternal granddaughter of Harry and Rita Moran of Hartsville, S.C., and a paternal granddaughter of Wylie and Marilyn Hodge of Hartsville, S.C.

She is a 2014 graduate of Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville, N.C., and a 2018 graduate of Eastern Carolina University. She is employed by WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, N.C.

The groom-elect is a maternal grandson of Ron and Kathy Wagner of Akron, Ohio, and a paternal grandson of Gerry and Kay Van Pelt of Gulfport, Miss. He is a 2009 graduate of South Aiken High School in Aiken, S.C., and a 2013 graduate of USC Aiken. He is employed by NFC Amenity Management in Raleigh, N.C.

