Tommy and Laura Hodge of Fayetteville, N.C., announce the engagement of their daughter, Susanna Hodge of Raleigh, N.C., to Brett Van Pelt of Raleigh, N.C., a son of Dean and Molly Van Pelt of Aiken.
The wedding is planned for Oct. 23, 2020, at St. Mary the Virgin Mother in Hartsville, S.C.
The bride-elect is the maternal granddaughter of Harry and Rita Moran of Hartsville, S.C., and a paternal granddaughter of Wylie and Marilyn Hodge of Hartsville, S.C.
She is a 2014 graduate of Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville, N.C., and a 2018 graduate of Eastern Carolina University. She is employed by WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, N.C.
The groom-elect is a maternal grandson of Ron and Kathy Wagner of Akron, Ohio, and a paternal grandson of Gerry and Kay Van Pelt of Gulfport, Miss. He is a 2009 graduate of South Aiken High School in Aiken, S.C., and a 2013 graduate of USC Aiken. He is employed by NFC Amenity Management in Raleigh, N.C.