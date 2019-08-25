Sylvie Walon-Bernard and Denis Bernard announce the engagement of their daughter, Mathilde Bernard of New York, NY, originally of Nantes, Pays de la Loire, France, to Evan Funderburk of New York, NY, originally of Aiken, SC, the son of Roy & Rebecca Funderburk of Aiken, SC.
Mathilde is a graduate of École supérieure de commerce de Rennes (Rennes School of Business), with a Master's degree in International Marketing. She is employed by La Maison de la Region Occitanie, in New York, NY
Evan is a graduate of Clemson University with a degree in Packaging Science. He is employed by Kind Snacks in New York, NY.
They met through friends in Vermont and fell in love in New York City. They were engaged on July 5th in Adirondack Park.
The wedding is planned for October 2020, outside of Nantes, France.