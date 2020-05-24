Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Anderson of Trenton, South Carolina, announce the engagement of their daughter, Caroline D. Anderson of Goose Creek, South Carolina, to Zachary Vickerson of Goose Creek, South Carolina, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas J. Vickerson Jr. of Ballston Lake, New York.
The wedding is planned for February 21, 2021 at the Creek Club at I’on in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.
The bride-elect is a maternal granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Larry J. Trotter of Saluda, South Carolina and a paternal granddaughter of the late Mr. Keith G. Anderson and Mrs. Darlene Bryda of Florida. She is a 2012 graduate of Augusta Christian. She is a graduate of Furman with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and history. She is employed by Arcadia Publishing.
The groom-elect is a maternal grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Leonard of Colony, New York, and a paternal grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Vickerson and Mrs. Dorothy Pelland of New York. He is a 2012 graduate of Niskayuna High School. He is a graduate of Boston University with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. He is employed by the U.S. Navy.