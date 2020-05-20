Eddie Burch, a senior at North Augusta High School recently accepted an appointment to the United Military Academy at West Point, New York.
Burch will enter West Point in July 2020 and begin six weeks of Cadet Basic Training.
Upon successful completion of CBT, Burch will begin regular academic classes. He will graduate from West Point in 2024 and be commissioned a second lieutenant in one of several military branches in the U.S. Army.
Burch received his appointment from U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C. He is the son of Joe and Deana Burch of North Augusta and a member of Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene in Graniteville.