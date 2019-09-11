What do I need to test the soil at my house? How can I evict a bat colony? How does one get rid of an armadillo? What are the best seeds and the best feeders to attract birds? A single source can provide research-backed answers to these and many other questions about everyday environmental issues. I do not mean the internet. I refer instead to a century-old organization that relies on university professors and specialists in various fields to provide the general public with advice about food, environmental challenges and agriculture: the Cooperative Extension System. In operation since 1914, CES is an outstanding resource for anyone in the United States. And it’s free.
The year 1914 was notable for many reasons. World War I started in Europe. The Panama Canal opened. The Federal Reserve System became operational. The U.S. Senate prohibited smoking in its chamber. Martha, the last surviving passenger pigeon died. The first two events had major and lasting impacts on the environment. Another event also impacted the environment, for the better. Passed by Congress in 1914, the Smith-Lever Act established the Cooperative Extension System, or co-ops, with offices throughout every state.
Hoke Smith, senator from Georgia, and Frank Lever, representative from South Carolina, shepherded the bill through both houses of Congress. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the co-ops constitute “the largest education system of its kind in the world.” The ubiquity of the CES geographically and demographically is evidenced by its nationwide presence “in rural, suburban, and urban communities.” In addition to “agricultural and home economics programs” are those addressing social and economic issues, as well as “cultural, recreational, and leisure-time activities.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the nationwide program is “operated through the Land-Grant University System in partnership with … federal and state and local governments.” The federal partner is the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Each state has at least one land-grant college or university. Many states have two. Alabama is an exception. It has recognized programs at three institutions of higher learning. Auburn, Alabama A&M and Tuskegee work cooperatively under a single state program. As with any large program, especially one involving federal and state governments, political factors can complicate operations. Goals sometimes become confounded. Nonetheless, the overall effectiveness of the co-ops in addressing numerous environmental issues across the states is outstanding.
I put the CES website to the test with a hypothetical problem from a hypothetical someone in Alabama: How do I reduce the impact of coyotes on the white-tailed deer population in my county? The Alabama website provides a video on management options for dealing with the situation. Co-op offices are present in all 67 counties of the state. An interactive map provides contact information for each county. As deer/coyote interactions exist throughout much of the United States today, such a question might arise from almost anywhere.
An increasingly common environmental issue is addressed by the South Carolina co-op through Clemson University with a program on how to manage “toxin-producing blue-green algae in ponds.” Florida is beset with more destructive invasive species than any other state. If you want to find out how to address problems with water hyacinths, Nile monitor lizards or crabgrass, Florida’s website offers an excellent starting point. To learn about the history of longleaf pine forests, one of the Southeast’s iconic natural ecosystems, and be instructed on how to help with reforestation, visit the Georgia website. The co-op at the University of Georgia has a thorough playbook on what to do.
The website for any state can be reached by entering the name of the state followed by Cooperative Extension Service. Any given state is likely to address environmental issues that are of regional importance. And as with any program run by humans, some are better than others. All of them are informative. Pick your state and give it a try.