When Randy Babb handed us flashlights in the middle of the night in the Sonoran Desert, we were not surprised. It was summer, and the desert sands had cooled down to the mid 90s, so we figured we would be having to watch for rattlesnakes. But when we turned the lights on, they had a purple glow, not a beam of white light. Randy said he had a surprise for us. We were going to look for scorpions.
Randy, an expert naturalist with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, probably knows more about Southwestern wildlife than anybody you could find. He had taken me, my son and grandson on a nighttime excursion into the desert. It was dark. Our four ultraviolet flashlights, or blacklights, were the only lights within 25 miles, the closest town. We had barely stepped away from Randy’s Land Rover before we saw the first one – a glowing scorpion a hundred feet away. The bluish glow looked eerie and alien beneath a creosote bush. It did not move as we walked up and peered down at the large scorpion that seemed unconcerned with our presence. Within 15 minutes of wandering around in a pitch black desert with our UV flashlights, we located more than a dozen glowing scorpions. Each was beneath the cover of a bush of some sort, minding its own business.
The explanation for why scorpions glow in the dark when a UV light is on them is not totally understood. Scorpions have hard shells like crawfish, and the fluorescent property is in the shell, or cuticle. When a scorpion sheds its skin, which they do periodically, they do not glow until the cuticle grows back. The persistence of the fluorescent molecules is measured not in days or years, because even scorpions preserved for decades in museums continue to glow. In fact, a few fossil scorpions millions of years old have been found in which the cuticle continues to glow. Part of the physical explanation is that although the short wavelength UV light is invisible to humans, when it reflects off of fluorescent molecules it assumes a longer wavelength that we are able to see.
Whether glowing in response to UV light has a purpose for the scorpion is even less clear, although scientists always enjoy speculating. Hypotheses include dispelling or confusing predators, protecting the scorpion from sunlight or some form of scorpion signal to other scorpions. Maybe it has no purpose but is only something our technology has revealed. Whatever the biological function of fluorescent properties, if there is one, it has nothing to do with people.
Other animals are also known to glow under UV light. Kurt Buhlmann and I were once using blacklights in a forest looking for glowing specks of fluorescent powder he had placed on baby turtles during a field experiment. The powder gradually fell off as the turtles moved through the leaf litter allowing us to follow their shining trails. But a surprise to both of us came when we saw a bluish glow on the forest floor much larger than any of the powder flecks. It turned out to be one of the cherry millipedes, over 2 inches long, ambling over the forest floor. It glowed like the scorpions.
Special lighting has revealed many other animals reflect different colors otherwise unable to be seen by the naked eye. A recent study by Jennifer Y. Lamb and Matthew P. Davis of St. Cloud State University in Minnesota published online by the scientific journal Nature revealed that most salamanders have body parts that reflect colors when shined by a blue light. Many of these amphibians are colorful creatures but manipulations through technology have revealed there is even more to see. We often interpret the natural world around us in simple terms based on what we can perceive. A UV flashlight can be just one more reminder that life on Earth has many facets we are yet to discover.