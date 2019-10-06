Which animal makes a better parent, a bird that never feeds her young or a turtle that lays her eggs and never looks back? How about a mammalian mother who only visits her nursing babies every few days? The answer is that they are all good parents. Any species still around has been on the right track regarding parental care.
In seeking to unravel mysteries of the natural world, ecologists try to identify patterns. Understanding parental care, or the lack of it, can be perplexing. The range of variability among species in the level of attention parents give their offspring is remarkable. Some show constant concern for the welfare of their young. Others appear oblivious. We can assert that some animals have unusual parenting styles. We can’t indict any for being bad parents.
Humans, elephants and alligators are one extreme. Mothers are attentive before and after the birth of their offspring. They will sacrifice their own lives to protect their young. Mother alligators guard their nests, crack open eggs to free the hatchlings, even carry babies to the water in their mouths. Like many mammals, they will actively protect their young from enemies, long after they are newborns. At the other end of the spectrum, the eggs and young of turtles are self-sufficient throughout their lives.
All mammal babies depend on their mothers to provide milk for nourishment, but the range and level of parental attentiveness varies. Treeshrews of Southeast Asia give minimal attention to their young. The mother treeshrew lives with her mate in one tree, has her babies in a nest some distance away, and visits the nest only every other day or so to nurse the young. According to the School of Medicine at Washington University in St. Louis, these fascinating creatures are notable in having higher brain to body weight ratios than any other mammal, including humans.
Most reptiles have a different parenting strategy from alligators. A female sea turtle can lay more than a thousand eggs during a summer and may be a thousand miles away when they hatch. All turtles successfully accomplish one of the obvious requirements of a mother – making sure her offspring are well fed as babies. Reptile mothers provide parental care in advance with large yolk supplies on which the young can subsist for months. They don’t do things the way mammals do, but they know what they’re up to. Reptiles, after all, have been around a few million more years than any of us mammals.
Most female birds carry out parental duties by at least incubating the eggs. The golden pheasant female sits on the nest without eating or drinking until the eggs hatch. The megapodes, a group of birds related to pheasants, cover their eggs with mounds of soil. The female mallee fowl, a chicken-like megapode of Australia, comes to the mound only to lay eggs and seems not a bit interested in what becomes of the eggs or the young. Instead, the male constructs the nest by digging a large hole in soft soil, filling it and making a large mound of twigs and other debris. The female typically lays one egg a day on the mound. Her mate buries it. The male mallee fowl stays with the nest for weeks, adjusting the incubation temperature. The European cuckoo and the American cowbird provide no parental care themselves. Both deposit eggs in the nests of other birds. The unknowing foster parents raise the young of these nest parasites along with their own young.
Shifting environmental patterns have shaped and molded animal behavior throughout evolutionary time, resulting in a diverse array of fascinating parental practices. Consistency does not always prevail, even within closely related groups. Understanding the behavior patterns of different animal species reveals how complex natural systems really are. Knowing this, we can better understand our own place and uniqueness in the world, even better than treeshrews with their proportionately larger brains.