An invasive species has arrived on the West Coast. I don’t mean the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus. I am talking about Japanese giant hornets, dubbed "murder hornets" by some. News reports have hyped the new arrival as a potential threat that could eliminate America’s honeybee industry. The biological background of this extraordinary predator and its relationship to honeybees is fascinating.
Japanese giant hornets have been killing honeybees for centuries. But the hornets don’t always prevail. If you like to see the underdog win occasionally, stay tuned. Some honeybees don’t take kindly to being bullied. Who wins depends on the homeland of the bees.
In Japan, the giant hornet's foraging strategy plays out like a multiphase military exercise. In the first phase hornets fly solo missions searching for nests of other social bees and wasps. Upon finding a bee's nest, the lone hornet crushes individual bees in its jaws. It then takes the carcasses to its own nest to feed larvae. The solitary raider returns to the bee colony a few times to harvest additional bees.
Then comes recruitment. The hornet rubs secretions from a special gland onto the area surrounding the honeybee nest. The secretion is a pheromone, a chemical compound used in communicating specific messages to its own or other species of animals. Being able to detect a pheromone is like having a sixth sense for chemical awareness. Pheromones deliver information. In this case, nestmates of the giant hornet begin to congregate at the beehive. Then they attack. The well-named "slaughter" phase is underway. As many as 40 European honeybees are killed per minute, and an attacking force of 20 to 30 hornets can kill 30,000 bees in three hours. When the hornets achieve victory, they enter the last phase: occupation. They take over the hive, and for more than a week they carry bee larvae and pupae to their own nest as food for the hornet larvae.
The attack-and-conquer approach in Japan works in favor of the marauding giant hornets when the prey is a colony of introduced European honeybees, the same ones we have in America. European honeybees seem to be defenseless against mass hornet attacks, in part because they are oblivious to the impending onslaught. Unable to detect the hornet pheromone, they are unaware of the hornet’s presence. But not all bees in Japan are the introduced European honeybee.
Native Japanese honeybees can detect the hornet pheromone and interpret the message, akin to deciphering an enemy’s code. The bees modify their behavior by increasing the number of defenders at the nest. The first hornet to attack is greeted by a swarm of more than 500 bees, which form a large ball around the intruder. The ball of bees may stay intact for 20 minutes, raising the internal temperature of the ball to 116 degrees, which kills the hornet. The bees can withstand temperatures up to 122 degrees, although some in the center die from hornet bites.
Giant hornet attacks occur in autumn when a steady supply of food is needed to feed developing hornet larvae. If the attack is carried out quickly, before the bees can mobilize, or if the bees have a small colony, Japanese honeybees may not defeat the hornet. Even then, the nest is abandoned but most adult bees escape.
Giant hornet attacks and the startlingly different responses of nonnative European honeybees and native Japanese honeybees are a fascinating example of coevolution, in which two species evolve in response to each other. The hornets have evolved a mechanism for acquiring large quantities of baby food in a short time. Meanwhile, the native Japanese honeybees have evolved a counterstrategy, developing an effective defense against the predator. The European honeybee did not evolve in a system requiring such a response and is essentially helpless against the warlike tactics of the giant hornet. Perhaps U.S. beekeepers need to be thinking about introducing some Japanese honeybee hives.