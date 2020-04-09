• Aiken’s First Baptist Church will broadcast Easter worship services online at 11 a.m. To view the service, visit fbcaiken.org.
• St. John’s United Methodist Church will hold Easter worship services online at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the service, visit stjaiken.org.
• Bean Pond Baptist Church, 337 S. Hankinson St., Jackson, has canceled all regular church services, special programs and Wednesday night Bible study until further notice. For more information, call 803-624-2689 or email beanpondbaptist@frontier.com.
• Maranatha Baptist Church, 1617 Columbia Highway, will hold a drive-through Easter service at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-507-4732.
• St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church will hold no Masses or confessions until further notice. The Diocese of Charleston will livestream Holy Week and Easter Week Masses during the following times:
– Palm Sunday, April 5, 11 a.m. (English), 12:30 p.m. (Spanish)
– Monday, April 6, and Wednesday, April 8, 8:30 a.m.
– Chrism Mass, Tuesday, April 7, 11 a.m.
– Holy Thursday, April 9, Mass of the Lord's Supper, 8 p.m.
– Good Friday, April 10, Liturgy at 3 p.m.
– Easter Vigil Mass, Saturday, April 11, 8 p.m.
– Easter Sunday, April 12, 11 a.m. (English), 12:30 p.m. (Spanish)
To livestream, visit facebook.com/DioceseChas or YouTube.com/DioceseChas.
• Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Gloverville will have blessed palms available outside the church office on Monday, April 6, and Wednesday, April 8. Parishioners should call the church office before coming so the secretary expects you. Call 803-593-2241. Holy Week services can be seen online at charlestondiocese.org.
• First Christians Church (DOC) will hold a Good Friday service at 12:15 p.m. via conference call. An Easter Garden Service will be held at 8 a.m. followed by Easter service at 11 a.m. Both services will be via Facebook. An Easter service via conference call will be held at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, April 12.
• Calvary Chapel of Aiken, 390 Croft Mill Road, will hold drive-in church services at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 19.