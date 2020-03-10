Two new patients who had presumptive positive tests for COVID-19 have been hospitalized in Kershaw County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Both patients are "household contacts" and live in Camden, according to a press release from DHEC.
“Our coordinated response efforts continue to identify new cases,” Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said in the press release. “We are working with the CDC and state and local officials to limit community spread while continuing with our protocol for identifying travel-related cases in the state.”
The first COVID-19 case reported in Camden was confirmed by DHEC last Friday. Since then, six presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Camden.
Several of those cases have been linked to the first patient, and elderly female, leading DHEC authorities to believe community spread of the new coronavirus is occurring in Camden.
Two other cases have been detected in Charleston and Spartanburg counties.
No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in South Carolina.
Presumptive positive means samples from these individuals tested positive for COVID-19 at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory. These results are required to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before they can officially be declared "positive" for COVID-19.
DHEC treats all presumptive positives as cases of COVID-19, according to a press release.
The department does not recommend closing schools or canceling public events at this time, but will "continue to monitor" the spread of COVID-19 in the state in case such actions may be required, according to the press release.
DHEC recommends residents who are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath call their personal doctor or healthcare provider.
If an individual doesn’t have a primary care physician, MUSC Health is providing free telehealth screening to all South Carolinians. Anyone experiencing symptoms can visit MUSC.care and use the promo code COVID19 and be screened without having to leave their home.