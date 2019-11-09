U.S. Air Force Airman Conner L. Greene graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Greene is the son of Dina M. Moseley of Aiken.
He is a 2019 graduate of Aiken High School.
Citadel names spring dean's list
The following cadets and students were named to the dean’s list at The Citadel for the 2019 spring semester:, Jacob Blankenship, Antonio Carbajal , Dietrich Heinz , Zachary Markiewicz, Regina Miles, Zachary Mooney, James Newman, Jaret Price and Nicholas Rivers.
Citadel awards gold stars
Local cadets and students who earned gold stars at The Citadel for the 2019 spring semester are Dietrich Heinz, Zachary Mooney, Jaret Price and Nicholas Rivers.
Castro-Gomez enrolls in university
Eastern Connecticut State University welcomed 1,200 new students to campus this fall 2019 semester. The new enrollees include first-time and transfer students who are enrolled in full-time and part-time undergraduate and graduate programs.
Carlos Castro-Gomez of Saluda is a full-time undergraduate freshman who is majoring in Business Information Systems.