Tailgating is one of many draws to Aiken's Triple Crown events. If you're tailgating railside this year, here are a few drink recipes to sip as you watch the horses go by. 

Smoked Manhattan

2 oz, house-aged smooth ambler, Old Scout

1 oz, Cocchi Barolo Chinato

5 dashes, bitters

Ice

Orange peel to garnish

Combine Old Scout, Cocchi, bitter and ice in rocks glass. Stir, garnish with orange peel. Smoke in dome. Serve. 

— Recipe by The Willcox 

Strawberry Mint Julep

1 oz simple syrup

0.5 oz lemon juice

3 strawberries, hulled and sliced

8 mint leaves

2 oz Knob Creek whiskey

Crushed ice

Mint leaves and strawberries to garnish

Mix simple syrup, lemon juice, muddled strawberries, crushed mint leaves and whiskey. Pour over ice, and garnish with additional mint leaves and strawberries. 

— Recipe by Mellow Mushroom

Grasshopper boozy milkshake

2 cups, chocolate chip mint ice cream

0.5 oz, crème de menthe

1.5 oz, vodka 

Blend ingredients in blender or milkshake machine until smooth. Line glass with chocolate syrup. Top with whipped cream and crushed Oreos. 

— Recipe by Betsy's Round the Corner

