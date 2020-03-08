Tailgating is one of many draws to Aiken's Triple Crown events. If you're tailgating railside this year, here are a few drink recipes to sip as you watch the horses go by.
Smoked Manhattan
2 oz, house-aged smooth ambler, Old Scout
1 oz, Cocchi Barolo Chinato
5 dashes, bitters
Ice
Orange peel to garnish
Combine Old Scout, Cocchi, bitter and ice in rocks glass. Stir, garnish with orange peel. Smoke in dome. Serve.
— Recipe by The Willcox
Strawberry Mint Julep
1 oz simple syrup
0.5 oz lemon juice
3 strawberries, hulled and sliced
8 mint leaves
2 oz Knob Creek whiskey
Crushed ice
Mint leaves and strawberries to garnish
Mix simple syrup, lemon juice, muddled strawberries, crushed mint leaves and whiskey. Pour over ice, and garnish with additional mint leaves and strawberries.
— Recipe by Mellow Mushroom
Grasshopper boozy milkshake
2 cups, chocolate chip mint ice cream
0.5 oz, crème de menthe
1.5 oz, vodka
Blend ingredients in blender or milkshake machine until smooth. Line glass with chocolate syrup. Top with whipped cream and crushed Oreos.
— Recipe by Betsy's Round the Corner