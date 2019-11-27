Local residents can enjoy a meal and learn about senior-related topics this December.
The Lunch Bunch Entertainment and Seminar Series, made possible by the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, has three seminars planned through the end of the year.
Times can vary, but each Lunch Bunch event will take place at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W.
The event, which is free, will offer members of the community an entertaining and informational lunchtime event, according to a news release from Brian Loging, program coordinator with the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
Citizens will be able to enjoy lunch while engaging in an informational seminar or enjoying entertainment from local area bands and artists.
For more information, call 803-643-2181.
For residents interested in speaking or performing as part of the ongoing Lunch Bunch Series, call 803-643-2179 or email bloging@cityofaikensc.gov.
Lunch Bunch Schedule
Wednesday, Dec. 4
1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Captel Captioning Telephones: The importance of addressing hearing problems and telephones offered to those with hearing difficulties for no cost. Presented by Lee Mcgahee.
Friday, Dec. 6
12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Right at Home Services: Information on Right at Home services and programs. Presented by Jan Quail.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Community Awareness: Information on health awareness and natural supplements. Presented by Teddy Moore.