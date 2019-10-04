A special luncheon at the Cancer Care Institute of Carolina on Friday celebrated people who have fought one of the hardest battles of their lives.
Cancer Survivors Day honors patients who have undergone treatment at the Cancer Care Institute at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. Each year, patients and their loved ones are invited to enjoy free lunch beneath tents pitched in the parking lot of the institute.
"I went through treatment here, my mother went through treatment here and my husband is now going through treatment here," said Carol Scury, a breast cancer survivor who attended the lunch Friday.
Scury said her strength through all her experiences with cancer was rooted in faith.
"You've got to have faith in the lord," Scury said. "It's hard when the doctor comes in and tells you that 'c' word (cancer). You don't know what to do and you shed a couple of tears, but when you look up to God, that's when you get your strength, and that's how you keep pushing on."
Scury's husband, in the midst of his own battle with cancer, couldn't attend the lunch on Friday. But Scury said he was "fighting good" and she was there in his honor.
Scury also expressed her gratitude for the Cancer Care Institute.
"They caught mine very early," Scury said. "But my mother, she fought hard for a long time."
Brenda Jones, another survivor, said she was also fortunate enough to have her cancer caught "pretty quickly." She said her faith helped her through her fight with cancer as well.
The event had a very large turnout. Shuttles had to ferry patients and their families back and forth from the institute to additional parking lots across University Parkway.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers' CEO Jim O'Loughlin was attending the event for the first time. He began his role at the hospital earlier this year.
"It's amazing," O'Loughlin said. "So many of these folks here have fought and survived cancer."
Lauren Lawton, a Critical Care Nurse at the hospital, was giving out T-shirts during the event.
"It feels awesome just to see so many people that have beaten cancer," Lawton said. "It's so inspirational and such a happy celebration."
The event has personal meaning to Lawton, who hopes that her mother will soon be among the many survivors that come each year.
"My mom actually has breast cancer, and she's in the middle of the fight," Lawton said. "It's wonderful to see so many people who have made it."