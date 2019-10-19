Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 902 Hitchcock Drive S.W., held its annual Oktoberfest celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 12. Attendees enjoyed authentic German food, music and fellowship.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church holds annual Oktoberfest celebration
