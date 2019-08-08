One annual program local readers look forward to in happy anticipation is the Let’s Talk About It book discussion series at the Aiken County Public Library. This year’s topic is “Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction”; and as the title indicates, all four books and their accompanying film adaptations will have something to do with what we humans consume for nourishment.
The LTAI series begins this year on Sept. 12 with a screening of the 1937 film “The Good Earth.” Based on a 1932 Owen Davis-penned play that was in turn adapted from the 1931 novel by Nobel Prize laureate Pearl S. Buck, the movie traces the marital partnership between the Chinese farmer Wang Lung and his helpmate O-lan. The challenges faced by those who work the land are a major part of Buck’s narrative as well as the impact of socioeconomic status on diet. I myself will lead the discussion on the book and film scheduled for Sept. 26.
Food as the focal point of social gatherings will be front and center in the Oct. 17 screening of the 1987 film “The Dead,” based on the short story by James Joyce, the longest piece in his 1911 collection “The Dubliners.” The film, directed by John Huston and starring his daughter Anjelica, revolves around a Christmas party, a festive gathering that provides the main character, Gabriel Conroy (played by Donal McCann), with an epiphany of sorts. The book and film discussion on Oct. 24 will be led by Dr. Doug Higbee, a USCA associate professor of English whose specialty is modern British literature.
The 1992 film “Like Water for Chocolate” will be shown at the library on Feb. 20 in Spanish with English subtitles. Based on the 1989 novel by Mexican author Laura Esquival, the book showcases the culinary talents of the main character named Tita. Banned by family custom from marrying the man she loves – the youngest daughter must remain single to take care of her parents as they age – she sublimates her longing for her beloved Pedro in gastronomic invention. Leading the Feb. 27 book/film discussion with a focus on cooking as self-expression will be retired USCA senior instructor Vicki Collins.
The final work of the 2019-2020 Let's Talk About It series will be “Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café” by author Fannie Flagg. The 1991 film based on her 1987 novel will be screened on March 19. The movie stars Kathy Bates as Evelyn Couch, a dissatisfied housewife who strikes up an unlikely friendship with the octogenarian resident of a local nursing home played by Jessica Tandy. Ninny Threadgoode’s fond memories of the small town of her formative years, especially the local eatery run by two female friends, serves as a catalyst in Evelyn’s eventual transformation. The final discussion of the year, which will surely include some reference to how food contributes to national and regional identity, will be led by Dr. Julie Wise, associate professor of English at USCA.
Supported by a grant from S.C. Humanities, our state’s program of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and additional funding from the Friends of the Library, the Let's Talk About It series is free to the public. Anyone 18 or older can attend the film screenings and book discussion sessions, but sign-up is required if one wants to borrow from the library copies of all four books. The start date for reserving those copies is Aug. 14, and this registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. All film screenings begin at 6:30 p.m.; all discussion sessions start at 7 p.m. in the evening. For more information, visit the Aiken County Public Library online at abbe-lib.org.