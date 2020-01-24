“Enough of clouds, waves, aquariums, water-sprites, and night scents,” wrote the great French visual artist, writer and filmmaker Jean Cocteau, “we need down-to-earth music, everyday music.” What he was railing against were the compositions of Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel that dominated the musical scene before World War I.
By 1920, however, a war-torn France was ready for something new, and Cocteau, in search of a musical coterie with whom to collaborate on some of his more elaborate performances pieces, such as the ballet, “The Wedding Party on the Eiffel Tower,” promoted a group of young composers whom critic Henri Collet labeled “Les Six.”
The music of four of “the Six” will be featured in the 2020 installment of the Winter Nocturne on Thursday, Jan. 30. This popular piano showcase, sponsored each year at USCA with the generous support of local patron Ben Cox, will feature the keyboard artistry of Pascal and Ami Rogé.
With many recordings to his credit, Pascal Rogé had already established a stellar career – I heard him a few years ago in concert with the Atlanta Symphony – before his 2011 marriage. Since then, however, he and his wife Ami have frequently collaborated on works for two pianos (piano duo) and works for four hands (piano duet),
With the exception of one piece for soloist, most of the works featured in next week’s concert will be for piano duo (two pianos). These include selections by Darius Milhaud, Georges Auric, Germaine Tailleferre and Francis Poulenc, all members of “Les Six” and all represented on an upcoming CD by Pascal and Ami Rogé devoted exclusively to this loosely organized group – five men and one woman – all friends but devoted essentially to varying musical styles.
The concert begins with “Scaramouche: Suite for Two Pianos” by Darius Milhaud. Perhaps the most jazz-focused musician associated with “Les Six,” Milhaud conjured up this three-movement piece reminiscent of the semi-improvised tunes of street musicians in both France and, during the final movement, Brazil. Next will be a gem-like work by Georges Auric, who became most well known for his music for motion pictures: “Une Valse” (for two pianos).
Following works by Milhaud and Auric will be two pieces, "Jeux de Plein Air,” or “Outdoor Games,” and “Intermezzo,” by Germaine Tailleferre, who is most remembered today for her work inspired by children. The evening’s tribute to “Les Six” will also include the “Sonata for Two Pianos” by Francis Poulenc, a gifted pianist himself but associated perhaps most for his compositions for the voice.
Lest one think that the “clouds, waves, and water-sprites” that Cocteau disparaged in this column’s opening quote are to be completely ignored on Jan. 30, Pascal and Ami Rogé have chosen to conclude each half of the program, pre- and post-intermission, with at least one of the abidingly popular impressionistic compositions most identified with Debussy and Ravel. Aikenites will hear both Debussy’s “La Mer” and Ravel’s “La Valse” for two pianos and Ravel’s “Sonatine” for piano soloist.
In short, the evening will be full of glittering piano music by important modern French composers. The 2020 Winter Nocturne is set for 7 p.m. on Jan. 30 at USCA’s Etherredge Center. Adult admission is $25; for seat availability, contact the box office online or by phone.