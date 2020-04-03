So many places along the Eastern Seaboard have claimed that “George Washington slept here” that it has become difficult to tell fact from fiction. Most assuredly our first president did travel extensively throughout the newly independent country. In 1791, for example, he made a now-famous tour of Virginia, the Carolinas and Georgia, frequenting inns and private residences, all in an effort to show himself to a curious public and reaffirm our collective identity as Americans.
Based solely on the public house museums that now lay claim to the legacy of our 28th president, one might argue that Woodrow Wilson was similarly mobile. Two out of three of his earliest residences are within easy driving distance of Aiken: the Woodrow Wilson Boyhood Home in Augusta, where the future president spent 13 childhood years, and the Woodrow Wilson Family Home in Columbia, where he spent four years under his parents’ roof before heading off to college.
Add to these historic sites the birthplace in Staunton, Virginia – Wilson was born there in 1856 but moved to Augusta less than a year later – and one has on public view three homes associated with the peripatetic life of the family patriarch, Joseph Ruggles Wilson, Presbyterian minister and theologian. Each new church assignment meant the relocation of the Reverend Wilson, his wife and four children.
The future president once wrote, “The only place in the world where nothing has to be explained to me is the South.” It might be argued that even during his term as our nation’s chief executive (1913-21), Wilson remained a Southerner, surrounded by social conditions not unlike those he experienced in his formative years. Indeed, Washington, D.C. remained a racially segregated city until the 1950s.
Wilson is rightly remembered as a champion of world peace, a supporter of women’s suffrage and a proponent of economic reforms that favored the middle class; but he stubbornly persisted in the personal belief that racial segregation benefited African Americans because the practice sheltered them from the “friction” that might result from sharing space with whites. He never could quite grasp the basic inequality of the practice.
On a recent trip to the District of Columbia, I took some time to visit the fourth public museum dedicated to Wilson’s memory, the President Woodrow Wilson House in the Dupont-Kalorama district. I can now check off all four publicly accessible Wilson sites – plus his tomb at the National Cathedral – on my list of places to visit.
The three-story Georgian Revival mansion built in 1915 enshrines the final three years of Wilson’s life, his post-presidential period. This was a time Wilson was largely confined to his residence; he had suffered in 1919 while still our nation’s chief executive a stroke that paralyzed the left side of his body. In fact, the middle room on the third floor of the mansion, a space between Wilson’s bedroom and that of his second wife Edith – was reserved for a live-in nurse.
The Wilsons also enjoyed the services of three servants – all African American – who journeyed every day from their homes in the city’s segregated neighborhoods to the grand residence of their affluent employers near Embassy Row. As is the case with so many of the great plantation houses of the Old South whose domestic narratives have been revised in recent years to accommodate reference to the black workers who made possible the lavish lifestyles of the planter class, the President Woodrow Wilson House now prominently displays in the back stairs where they navigated their way between floors and the downstairs rooms where they labored – the kitchen, the butler’s pantry – photographs of the Wilsons’ African American domestic staff.
The grand spaces on the first floor, one level above the ground floor entrance, were reserved for the family and their distinguished guests. The study lined with floor-to-ceiling bookcases was the setting of the country’s first remote radio broadcast, Wilson’s address to the nation in 1923 on the fifth anniversary of Armistice Day. That room as well as the marble entryway, dining room and drawing room contain numerous items that were gifted to Wilson while in office, including a wall-sized Gobelin tapestry presented by the people of France and a framed mosaic gifted by Pope Benedict XV. Wilson’s presidency predates the current rules that stipulate that such gifts are essentially the property of the American people; today these items would be stored by the government until the completion of a presidential library or purchased at market value by the individual who seeks to retain them for personal use.
Wilson’s widow Edith lived in the house until her death in 1961 when she presented the residence to the National Trust; in many ways, it is a living time capsule, preserved as if her late husband was still alive. Edith herself was an extraordinary woman, sometimes charged with being the country’s first female president since she managed limited access to her husband during the last months of his second term. She was her husband’s controversial gatekeeper and, after his death in 1925, the “keeper of the flame of his reputation.”
Tours are on the hour Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit www.woodrowwilsonhouse.org.