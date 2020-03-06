“Papa Haydn” was a nickname given to the famous eighteenth-century composer partially because he took an almost parental interest in the musicians who worked for him and also because he is considered the father of the symphony as a musical genre. Joseph Haydn is also credited with having created the modern string quartet. He is thus a musical “papa” at least two times over.
With Haydn, the string quartet became a concert vehicle for professional musicians playing in public, and the relationship among the four instruments changed. Before Haydn, the two violins had the best parts, interweaving the upper lines, and the viola and cello played the less melodic bass part. Haydn gave all four instruments much more equality of voice.
It is not surprising, therefore, that the St. Lawrence String Quartet should choose Haydn’s “String Quartet in F minor, #5” (1772) as part of their March 10 concert. The ensemble’s reverence for Haydn can also be seen in the fact that their latest CD includes all six of the composer’s Opus 20 string quartets.
Founded in 1989, this Canadian chamber music group is no stranger to Aiken; I remember a particularly stirring performance of Robert Schumann’s “String Quartet #1” as part of the USCA Cultural Series some years ago when that series had more of an emphasis on classical music. The current members – Geoff Nuttall, first violin; Owen Dalby, second violin; Lesley Robertson, viola; and Christopher Constanza, cello – return to our fair city next week as part of the eight-day Joye in Aiken festival.
As of the publication of this column, the Haydn selection is scheduled for the second half of the program to be preceded by works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Erich Wolfgang Korngold.
The Mozart selection, his “String Quartet in D minor,” is one of six string quartets that the composer dedicated to his mentor, Joseph Haydn. In fact, Mozart once avowed, “It was from Haydn that I first learned the true way to write string quartets.”
Interestingly enough, out of the 600 compositions credited to Mozart, only 14 are in the key of D minor. Some music historians theorize that he was attracted to that particular key only during emotionally charged periods in his life; in the 18th century, D minor was often associated with apprehension and melancholy. Curiously enough, Mozart’s wife Constanze asserted that her husband wrote the “String Quartet in D minor” (1783) when she was giving birth in the next room and that the rising strings in the second movement were meant to replicate her cries of pain.
Constanze Mozart, by the way, is not often given her due; she was a canny businesswoman who kept her late husband’s music before the public eye; she and her second husband, a Danish diplomat, wrote the first biography of the composer.
Equally attentive to the commercial value of his creativity was the Austrian composer Erich Korngold, who began as early as 1934 to divide his time between Vienna and Hollywood. In 1938, however, the same year that he won an Oscar for his score of “The Adventures of Robin Hood,” starring Errol Flynn and Oliva de Haviland, and the same year that the Nazis invaded his homeland, Korngold abandoned Europe for America.
His “String Quartet #3,” completed in 1945, effectively recontextualizes some of the music that he wrote for two of the 11 motion pictures with which he is associated. The first movement contains musical material from the film “Between Two Worlds,” starring Eleanor Parker and Paul Henreid; and yet another movement revisits the so-called “love theme” from the movie adaptation of Jack London’s “The Sea Wolf,” starring Edward G. Robinson.
The March 10 concert at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church is sure to be one of the highlights of this year’s Joye in Aiken festival; for ticket information – adult admission is only $25 – visit the Etherredge Center Box Office online or call 803-641-3305.