What is often said about “the best laid plans”? In the words of Scottish poet Robert Burns, they “gang aft a-gley” or “often go awry.” Such was the case with the South Carolina Academy of Authors planned induction weekend in Aiken this month. Like so many large-scale public events in our country, it fell victim to the current health crisis.
Despite the lack of a gala dinner ceremony this spring, the SCAA is dedicated to getting the word out about the 2020 inductees. This week’s column is part of that collective effort.
For nearly every field of endeavor, there is a list of practitioners who have achieved preeminence. These individuals are the inspiration for the concept of the hall of fame. Sometimes these “halls” are made of brick and mortar, like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio; sometimes they are figurative, like the South Carolina Academy of Authors. Founded in 1986, the Academy seeks to “identify and recognize South Carolina’s distinguished writers, living and deceased, and to promote the reading and rediscovery of their works.”
Each year the Board of Governors, made up of about two dozen community leaders from across the state, selects a roster of inductees. Among the first to be inducted into the state’s literary hall of fame in 1986 were 19th-century novelist and man of letters William Gilmore Simms, whose historical romances are often compared to the “Leatherstocking Tales” of James Fenimore Cooper; novelist Julia Peterkin, whose Pulitzer Prize-winning “Scarlet Sister Mary” chronicled the folkways of African Americans on her husband’s plantation; and poet and novelist James Dickey, whose most famous work is the novel “Deliverance.”
Since that time, the list has expanded to include such historical luminaries as poet Henry Timrod, diarist Mary Boykin Chesnut and DuBose Heyward, the author of “Porgy and Bess.” Among living authors inducted into the state’s literary hall of fame have been Sue Monk Kidd, John Jakes, Nikky Finney and Josephine Humphreys.
This spring, five writers, all with Aiken connections, were selected for induction.
A native of Texas, Andrew Geyer moved to Aiken in 2008 to take up a faculty position at USC Aiken where he is currently chair of the English department. His connections to the state, however, predate that relocation. He earned his MFA in creative writing at USC, studying with past SCAA inductees James Dickey and William Price Fox. His first novel “Dixie Fish” is set in Columbia.
Geyer’s subsequent novels and short story collections have earned him numerous awards and recognition as a writer of “earthy, edgy, colorful” fiction. One critic has called Geyer’s latest collection entitled “Lesser Mountains” (Lamar University Press) a “mosaic of faces, places, voices, and events that will linger, deep and luminous, in the minds of his readers long after they have closed the book.”
Pam Durban was born and raised in Aiken, which is sometimes the setting of her work. Most notable in this regard is her novel “The Tree of Forgetfulness,” which is based on a tragic event that took place in our county in the 1920s. Holder of the first Doris Betts Distinguished Professorship in Creative Writing at UNC-Chapel Hill, Durban has been honored often for writing marked by a “depth and mastery of characterization.” Her latest collection titled “Soon” (University of South Carolina Press) is filled, as one commentator has noted, with “miracles of short stories.”
Steven Naifeh and the late Gregory White Smith moved from New York to Aiken in 1989. It can be argued that their already well-established writing career shifted into high gear after that relocation. Indeed, their Aiken years were marked by the publication of their Pulitzer Prize-winning biography of Jackson Pollock and their monumental volume on the life and work of Vincent van Gogh.
The fifth and final SCAA inductee for 2020 is James M. Legare, a Charleston native who spent 13 years, the majority of his adult life, in Aiken. Before his death in 1859 at the age of 35, he had established himself as a significant Southern poetic voice. Legare’s induction and two other local commemorations of his life and work will be the subject of an upcoming column.
For more information on our state’s rich literary heritage, I recommend “The South Carolina Encyclopedia Guide to South Carolina Writers” (USC Press), which includes informative essays on 128 writers with significant connections to our state.