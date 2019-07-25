Inland waterways have played a major role in the history of our state, which is graced with 16 major rivers, flowing generally from the Upstate southeast to the Lowcountry. From pre-settlement days, rivers have provided food and water, transportation, recreation, energy and creative inspiration.
The latest major art exhibition at the South Carolina State Museum explores the many ways that South Carolinians have responded to our state’s water resources. Titled “Reflections on the River,” the show, now on view in the first-floor Lipscomb Gallery, offers visitors an entertaining journey from prehistory to the present, utilizing a wide range of media. Here are some of the highlights.
On the right wall just past the gallery entrance are several engravings by Theodore de Bry based on earlier European-conceived watercolors and drawings of Native American life in the Southeast. A 1591 image of “Indians Declaring War” features warriors planting arrows on either side of what appears to be a flowing stream; the image reads like a declaration of territoriality, a metaphorical line of demarcation. Thus have rivers sometimes served as boundaries and as points of conflict. Consider, for example, the longstanding debate between South Carolina and Georgia regarding their respective claims to islands in the Savannah River.
Clay deposits from the banks of rivers and streams have also made possible our state’s significant pottery traditions. The current show contains fine examples of low-fired, hand-built pieces produced by the Catawba, the “people of the river,” including a magnificent effigy pot fashioned by the late Earl Robbins in 1989. Equally impressive are the specimens of Edgefield pottery on display, including a massive alkaline-glazed storage jar made by David Drake in 1857. Thus, the water content in clay makes it a malleable material for ceramic production, and the end products of clay manipulation can in turn be used as vessels for water containment.
As the current show also makes abundantly clear, rivers attract wildlife, which in turn provide sustenance and recreation for humankind. “Reflections on the River” incorporates, for example, several striking images of birds; there are John James Audubon’s hand-colored engraving of Carolina Parakeets inspired by the naturalist’s visit to Charleston in the early nineteenth century and Donnie Hughes’s painting of wood ducks in Lexington County, a vibrant rendering used as part of the South Carolina Duck Stamp program.
There are also examples of human craftsmanship in response to nature’s bounty, such as a split oak fish trap by the late Elbert Brown of Anderson County and a flat bottom boat handcrafted and painted white and blue by the late Georgetown County resident Willie DeReef, who was working in the tradition of his West African ancestors.
Likenesses of those whose livelihood comes either from harvesting or conserving rivers include black-and-white photos of McClellanville cast-net maker CeCe Williams and environmentalist Brad Wyche, who is caught on camera in the process of collecting trash from the Reedy River. Created as part of the Medical University of South Carolina-sponsored Palmetto Portrait Project – MUSC wanted to showcase in their buildings images of the citizens to be served by the medical staff, a whole set of the finished photographs were donated to the state museum.
The river is not just a physical entity. Immersion in a flowing river can serve as a metaphor of rebirth and renewal, and this usage of bodies of water is covered in a section of the exhibition devoted to religion and spirituality. Most memorable in this section of the exhibition is the scene of a river baptism captured by photographer Doris Ulmann to complement Julia Peterkin’s text in their 1933 collaborative volume “Roll, Jordan, Roll.” The book, glass-encased in the current show, remains a landmark in the study of Gullah culture.
One of the special treats in store for gallery visitors is discovering the inventive ways that museum curators have linked the concept of the river to various artifacts in the permanent collection. There are, for example, sections on “the river and the Civil War” and “building industry.” Thus, “Reflections on the River” offers not only a satisfying visual experience but also a chance to learn more about our state’s rich history and culture. For more information, visit the museum online at scmuseum.org.