Nearly 10 years ago, the South Carolina Academy of Authors, which serves as our state’s literary hall of fame, held its first induction weekend in Aiken. The SCAA rotates these ceremonies around the state, moving roughly annually among the upstate, midlands and lowcountry.
In 2011, our fair city was honored to play host to an induction dinner that recognized the literary achievements of Sue Monk Kidd, the author of the popular “Secret Life of Bees”; experimental novelist Percival Everett; and legendary Aiken-born poet and fiction writer Gamel Woolsey.
Aiken is once again poised to take center stage as South Carolina showcases in five public events the work of five distinguished writers: Pam Durban, Steven Naifeh and Gregory White Smith, Andrew Geyer and James M. Legare.
The weekend kicks off on the evening of April 17 with short presentations by Durban, Naifeh and Geyer at 7 p.m. on the main stage of USC Aiken’s Etherredge Center. Durban, who was born and raised in Aiken but now teaches creative writing at UNC-Chapel Hill will likely read one of her many pieces of award-winning short fiction. Naifeh, who moved to Aiken in 1989 with his writing partner Gregory White Smith, will probably talk about their collaboration on a number of landmark volumes, including their Pulitzer Prize-winning Jackson Pollock biography and definitive Vincent Van Gogh volume. The many-honored Geyer, who serves now as chair of USCA’s English department, will read one of his distinctive tales. For more information on this free program, visit the Etherredge Center website.
Saturday, April 18, features two major public events. At St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church in downtown Aiken, the grave site of 19th-century poet James M. Legare, who spent his most productive years in Aiken (1846-1859), will be designated an American Library Association Literary Landmark. Legare’s final resting place will be only the sixth such landmark in South Carolina, adding his name to a roster that already includes such important literary figures as James Dickey, Pat Conroy and Benjamin Mays. The short ceremony will begin on the church grounds at 2 p.m. followed by a free reception.
The evening of April 18 is reserved for the main event: the induction ceremony. This year, SCAA has partnered with USC Aiken to sponsor the annual dinner ceremony, which will attract authors from across the state – it should be noted that such luminaries as Josephine Humphreys, Nathalie Dupree and Jack Bass plan to attend – and lovers of literature both in Aiken and from other parts of South Carolina. The ceremony is preceded by a reception and dinner; as of late last month, all seats at the April 18 induction ceremony had been reserved.
The weekend concludes on Sunday, April 19, with two public events. The first is the SCAA’s annual fellowship brunch at The Willcox at 10 a.m.; this morning program honors the 2020 winners of fiction and poetry fellowships offered to emerging writers and fiction and poetry prizes awarded college-age students. For this program, paid reservations are required, and a few seats are still available.
The final event of the weekend is the dedication of a new historical marker in front of the Legare-Morgan Cottage on Laurens Street; hosted by the Aiken County Historical Society, the ceremony will be followed by a free reception inside the historic residence, which now serves primarily as an event space. One-hundred-and-seventy years after his death, the poet and inventor James M. Legare will finally get the public recognition he strove for so fervently in life. As a local authority on the poet, I am honored to say a few words about Legare at both the ALA Literary Landmark and ACHS dedications.
For more information on the 2020 SCAA Induction Weekend, visit www.scacademyofauthors.com. In addition to the SCAA, the principal sponsors for the five public events – two require paid reservations but the other three are free – are USC Aiken, the SC Arts Commission, the SC State Library, Friends of SC Libraries, the Aiken County Historical Society and St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church.