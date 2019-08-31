As astounding as it may seem, some historians claim that charismatic and controversial 18th century evangelist George Whitefield may have preached over a 30 period to as many as 10 million people in Great Britain and the American colonies. However impossible it may be to validate this claim, there can be no doubt that one of those listeners during Whitefield’s revivalist travels in Connecticut was a farmer named Daniel Marshall, a man who was to have a major impact on the spiritual lives of those in the backcountry of South Carolina and Georgia.
Indeed, Marshall, whom the “Georgia Encyclopedia” describes as a “man of no bright parts nor eloquence nor learning” but as someone fueled largely by personal “piety, earnestness, and honesty,” came to establish 18 churches in the Central Savannah River Area. Among those houses of worship is the recently restored Horn’s Creek Baptist Church just south of the town of Edgefield.
The Horn’s Creek congregation was organized in 1768, but the simple one-room meeting house that now serves as a museum of early Edgefield County history dates from around 1790. Acquired by the Edgefield County Historical Society in 2002, the clapboard structure with two front doors was in a sorry state of disrepair until a $50,000 grant from the South Carolina National Heritage Corridor made it possible to undertake extensive restoration, including bolstering the fieldstone foundation, adding a new roof and painting the exterior.
The property itself boasts a graveyard with surprisingly elaborate monuments and ornate ironwork fencing with stylized Palmetto tree designs. In 2014, a caretaker’s cottage was constructed, and a permanent caretaker was hired in order to secure the remote site from vandalism.
As a result of all of this activity, our area is now graced with a beautifully restored historic structure that doubles as an event space and a museum – a host of well-researched placards detailing local history are mounted on the walls. A quick perusal of the information contained on these panels illuminates the role the church and its congregants played in the history of this part of the state.
During a period in the 1760s, for example, when the Carolina backcountry was without any organized law enforcement, vigilantes known as Regulators took it upon themselves to punish miscreants. One of the most notable Regulators in the Edgefield district was Lawrence Rambo, a founding member of the church who relocated from North Carolina in 1765. His family was also among the more prominent adherents to the patriot cause during the American Revolution; in fact, a blockhouse used for patriot operations was named Rambo Station.
The area surrounding the church saw military action during the sixth year of the war. Near Horn’s Creek in 1781, a patriot force under Thomas Key captured a group of Tories commanded by John Clark, who was killed in the engagement.
The church also played a part in the development of Edgefield pottery because its pastor from 1798 to 1834 was the Rev. John Landrum, who, along with his brother Abner, is credited with establishing the first production sites for the distinctive, alkaline-glazed, utilitarian vessels. For a time, John Landrum owned the enslaved potter Dave, the most heralded of the Edgefield ceramicists. Some local commentators claim that Dave, who took the surname Drake after emancipation, may have indeed attended services at Horn’s Creek Church. Certainly, as evidenced by some of the inscriptions on his pots, Dave received a religious education of sorts, probably at the hands of the church-connected Landrum family.
The Edgefield Historical Society is to be applauded for restoring and maintaining a site that figures so prominently in the early annals of our state.