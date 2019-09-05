Although Maestro Donald Portnoy decided to title the first concert of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra’s 2019-2020 season “Tchaikovsky: The Russian Genius,” the highlight of the Sept. 14 program may very well be the work of a different composer. Let me grant the fact that Tchaikovsky’s fifth symphony is a glorious and deservedly popular work – its second movement is particularly memorable – but most audience members will, I suspect, go home humming melodies from Edvard Grieg’s one and only concerto.
Composed in 1868 when the Norwegian genius was only 24, the “Piano Concerto in A Minor” is now one of the standard works in the genre. In fact, the claim has been made that it was the first piano concerto ever recorded, albeit in abridged form, in 1909.
Grieg entered the music conservatory in Leipzig, Germany, at the age of 15, studying there for five years, learning his craft and assimilating the work of composers he admired. In fact, his piano concerto reminds some musicologists of Robert Schumann’s keyboard concerto, which Grieg heard in an 1858 performance with the composer’s widow Clara as soloist.
His piano concerto is the first work Grieg composed for the orchestra, and his confidence regarding the piece was bolstered by the kind praise of Franz Liszt, who told the young Norwegian, “Go on and don’t let anything scare you.” The fact that Liszt, a major musical personality during his lifetime, championed Grieg’s concerto helped secure its place in the Western repertoire.
The work was revised seven times, and it is the final 1905-1906 version that is most performed today. For the Sept. 14 concert, the keyboard soloist will be Durham, North Carolina, native Andrew Tyson. A graduate of both the Curtis Institute and Juilliard, Tyson has been called a “poet of the piano” whose playing is marked by the “virtuosic style from the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries.” At least in keyboard mastery, could he be another Liszt? Tyson has established an international concert career and thus far recorded piano works by Chopin, Scriabin and Ravel.
Rounding out the evening’s program is Peter Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5,” which faced a rather shaky start in 1888 with the composer himself conducting the orchestra at its premiere. Although the audience seemed to appreciate the four-movement work, critics were almost universally unimpressed. Tchaikovsky himself initially considered his fifth symphony a failure.
History has, however, proven the critics and the frequently self-doubting composer wrong. Successive generations have admired the symphony, and it holds a special place in Russian history. In fact, during the siege of Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg) by German forces in 1941, the city’s radio orchestra played the piece, which was simultaneously broadcast abroad, in order to keep up the spirit of the local population. The symphony was interpreted then and is sometimes regarded even today as a call to resist the hand of fate.
