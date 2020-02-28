What do a vengeful bat, the music of a madman and Sinbad the Sailor have in common? They are all part and parcel of next Saturday’s program of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra. For the March 7 concert at USCA’s Etherredge Center, Maestro Donald Portnoy has selected an intriguing assortment of musical gems: the overture to the operetta “Die Fledermaus,” the cello concerto by Robert Schumann, and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s orientalist fantasy “Scheherazade.”
The concert begins with the joyful overture to the most popular stage work by Johann Strauss, Jr. Based on a French farce full of feigned and mistaken identities, “Die Fledermaus” or “The Bat” premiered in 1874 and immediately earned public approval for its abundance of waltz and polka tunes, most of which are now familiar to audiences around the world.
This rousing opening piece is followed by the one and only cello concerto by Robert Schumann, whose name has often been associated in the popular imagination with the concept of the mad artist. For over 20 years, from 1833 when he experienced his first serious bout of depression to his death in an asylum in 1856, Schumann’s life alternated between paralyzing depressive episodes and periods of manic productivity. During one of the latter spells in 1850, he composed his “Cello Concerto in A minor,” which was regrettably never performed during his lifetime.
Labeled by Schumann as a “concert piece” and not a “concerto,” it is marked by the composer’s typically unconventional approach to traditional forms. The three movements are short and played without pause – Schumann abhorred audience applause between movements – and linked by unifying motifs. The most curious of these is one that some musicologists have identified as the “Clara motif” in honor of Schumann’s wife, the talented pianist Clara Schumann, who kept her husband’s memory alive through a series of memorial concerts for decades after his death at the age of 46. The so-called “Clara motif” is a two-note fragment with the second note five notes below the first – what is called a “descending fifth.” In this case, the motif is said to replicate the two-syllable inflection in the name “Clara.”
For the March 7 concert, the guest artist is Zlatomir Fung, the youngest musician ever to win the Tchaikovsky Competition – Cello Division. Of Bulgarian-Chinese heritage, Fung began his cello studies at the age of 3 and honed his skills at Juilliard. On the eve of what some critics predict will be a brilliant career, Fung tackles the Schumann cello concerto in Aiken.
The second half of the program will feature Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade," whose four movements feature two long sections inspired by the sea voyages of Sinbad, a fictional mariner who served as the protagonist in a now-famous Middle Eastern story cycle.
Rimsky-Korsakov loved the sea; in fact, he was for most of his life employed in various capacities by the Russian Imperial Navy. The first movement of his symphonic suite is sometimes titled “The Sea and Sinbad’s Ship,” and the last movement occasionally labeled “The Sea: The Ship Breaks Against a Cliff.”
The voyages of Sinbad provided the subject of Scheherazade’s thousand-night storytelling, which is described by the composer himself in a note that he included in the printed program that accompanied the premiere of the symphonic suite in 1888: “The Sultan Schariar, convinced that all women are false and faithless, vowed to put to death each of his wives after the first nuptial night. But the Sultana Scheherazade saved her life by entertaining her lord with fascinating tales, told 'seriatim’ for a thousand and one nights. The Sultan, consumed with curiosity, postponed from day to day the execution of his wife, and finally repudiated his bloody vow entirely.”
Rimsky-Korsakov denied that the four movements of this work are tied to any specific tales from “The Arabian Nights.” Instead, he argued, “All I desired was that the hearer, if he liked my piece as symphonic music, should carry away the impression that it is beyond a doubt an Oriental narrative of some numerous and varied fairy-tale wonders.”
For more information on the March 7 concert at 7:30 pm at USCA’s Etherredge Center, visit the ASO website at aikensymphonyorchestra.com or call 803-220-7251.