The Iolani Palace in Honolulu is often touted as the only royal residence on American soil. This claim promoted by the Hawaiian tourist industry is not, however, greeted with universal approbation on the islands. Indeed, it is the phrase “on American soil” that a large segment of native islanders still regard with sadness and some modicum of resentment.
Constructed in 1882, the palace served as the center of the Hawaiian monarchy for a little over a decade. Once the setting for glittering social events where King Kalakaua entertained not only the citizens of his realm but also distinguished visitors from overseas, the royal residence also served for a time as a prison for his sister and successor Lili’uokalani.
In opposition to the annexation of her islands by the United States, Queen Lili’uokalani tried to rally the native population against the coalition of white planters, missionaries and businessmen who had overthrown her rule in 1893. For her efforts, she was convicted of treason by the pro-annexation provisional government and sentenced to house arrest, confined to a single, sparsely furnished bedroom on the second floor of the palace. After her days of imprisonment, which numbered less than a year, Lili’uokalani continued to fight for the restoration of her rule; she died in 1917 at the age of 79.
I had the pleasure of touring the palace when I visited Honolulu last month to attend the National Humanities Conference sponsored each year by the National Humanities Alliance and the Federation of State Humanities Councils. I currently chair the board of S.C. Humanities, our state’s council. For information on the fine work of that group, visit www.schumanities.org.
Today’s visitors to the Iolani Palace, which underwent extensive restoration from 1969 to 2015, can sample some of the splendor that would have greeted guests of the Hawaiian monarchs in the late 19th century. Kalakaua was the seventh king in a line of succession beginning in 1810 with Kamehameha the Great, who united the islands for the first time. When he came to power in 1874, Kalakaua was determined to reverse the alarming decline in the native population and to resurrect many of the traditions of his people. In fact, he wrote a book titled “Legends and Myths of Hawaii” in order to preserve his country’s cultural heritage.
Kalakaua was also an avid collector, and some of the native artifacts that he accumulated over time and displayed to palace visitors on special occasions can still be seen throughout the restored royal residence. Of particular interest are the tall “kahili” or royal standards topped with bird feathers; these were customarily carried before chieftains in formal processions as signs of authority. Kahili pairings flank the royal seats in the throne room and the beds in both the king’s and queen’s second floor suites.
The king was interested in literature in general. In fact, there are stories of the friendship he developed with Robert Louis Stevenson, who visited Hawaii from January to June of 1889 in the hopes of improving his health – he suffered from tuberculosis. The popular author of “Treasure Island” and “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” was urged by the king to remain in Hawaii, but Stevenson moved on to Samoa, where he died four years later.
Lili’uokalini was also an author; she penned her autobiography titled “Hawaii’s Story by Hawaii’s Queen,” a volume that gives voice to her frustration at the dissolution of her sovereignty. She also had considerable musical talent as evidenced by her song writing skills; her composition “Aloha Oe” or “Farewell to Thee” was later recorded by such disparate crooners as Bing Crosby and Elvis Presley.
The presence of the dispossessed queen is felt throughout the palace, which displays in various rooms a number of her formal gowns. The ground floor also contains two rooms with glass cases full of royal bling, including crowns and scepters and items of personal jewelry, including a butterfly pin that Lili’uokalani purchased in England in 1887 when she and her royal sister-in-law attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations for Queen Victoria.
Descendants of the Hawaiian royal family – the House of Kawananakoa – continue to take an interest in the Iolani Palace, donating items to the collection and hosting events for fundraising purposes. The royal family founded the Friends of Iolani Palace, a private, nonprofit organization that administers the property to this day. On the day of my visit, the front of the palace was festooned with colorful bunting in celebration of what would have been King Kalakaua’s 182nd birthday.