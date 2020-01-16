Researchers argue that many of the earliest violin makers in the 16th and 17th centuries made a conscious effort in crafting their instruments to replicate as much as they could the sounds of the human voice. Certainly it can be argued that many of the world’s most beautiful melodies have been fashioned for string orchestra, and this fact was surely a determining factor in Maestro Donald Portnoy’s decision to devote this Sunday’s Aiken Symphony Orchestra concert to what he has termed “glorious strings.”
The concert leads off with perhaps the most popular work by one of America’s most successful modern composers, Samuel Barber. Described by critics as “full of pathos and cathartic passion,” Barber’s “Adagio for Strings” was composed while he and his partner Gian Carlo Menotti were spending the summer of 1936 in Europe. Barber and Menotti, who is most famous for his opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” met while they were both students at the Curtis Institute in Philadelphia, and the two men formed a romantic and professional partnership for over 40 years.
The “Adagio,” which follows what is sometimes called the “arch form” characterized by an initially ascending melody that then slowly descends in steps, has become a go-to piece in the commemoration of sorrowful events. Jacqueline Kennedy had the National Symphony perform the “Adagio” for a radio audience after the assassination of her husband; concerts arranged to remember the victims of terrorist attacks, including the tragedy of 9/11, have featured the work. It is difficult for listeners not to respond emotionally to the work’s tense melodic line.
Melody is also what one most often associates with the music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The upcoming concert features two pieces, one composed by and the other inspired by this Russian master.
Written in 1880 while he was also working on his popular “1812 Overture,” Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings” was modeled after the four-part serenades of Mozart but imbued with all the lyrical qualities that we associate with the great Russian Romantic. For example, the second movement, which in Mozart’s time would have been a minuet, Tchaikovsky transforms into a waltz, which is sometimes played as an independent composition. In fact, the melody became so popular that words were added to create the song “From the Heart of a Lonely Poet” performed by Kathryn Grayson in the 1945 film “Anchors Aweigh.”
The avowed connection between the violin and the human voice is further reinforced in the third piece selected for the Jan. 19 concert: “Variations on a Theme of Tchaikovsky” by Anton Arensky. Although his principal teacher at the St. Petersburg Conservatory was Nikolai Rimski-Korsakov, Arensky was influenced predominantly by the music of Tchaikovsky; in fact, many critics argued for years that he had no individual musical style of his own so influenced was he by the older composer.
The theme that Arensky transcribed for string orchestra in 1894, a year after Tchaikovsky’s death, was the melody from the latter’s song entitled “Legend,” based on a Russian translation of “Roses and Thorns,” a religious poem by American critic and author Richard Henry Stoddard.
The fourth and final exploration of the glory of stringed instruments is “Romance” by Jean Sibelius. There is a certain amount of irony attached to this composition since by 1904, Sibelius himself had given up his dream of becoming a professional violinist. “Since the age of 15, I played my violin practically from morning to night,” he once confessed. Yet, despite the abandonment of his plan, he wrote in a single year two masterworks for the violin, not only the five-minute “Romance” for string orchestra but also his immensely popular violin concerto.
Coincidentally, both works were written at the time that he moved into what would become his permanent residence, now a house museum, about 30 miles north of Helsinki near Lake Tuusula. Sibelius is buried in the garden of the house.
The Jan. 19 concert of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra is scheduled for 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church in downtown Aiken. For tickets, call 803-220-7251 or visit AikenSymphonyOrchestra.com.