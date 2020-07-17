Long before the slogan “Black Lives Matter” ignited the popular imagination, the empowering assertion “Black is Beautiful” became a common mantra.
Among the earliest popularizers of that emotive phrase was Kwame Brathwaite, the son of Barbadian immigrant parents and the cofounder in the late 1950s of the Bronx-based African Jazz-Art Society, a social organization representing Black artists of various disciplines but focused on a collective appreciation for music. The group started producing jazz shows, and Brathwaite began using his camera to record not only the performers but also the audience members. In his photographs, he initially tried to capture the same spirit of improvisation characteristic of the music that he most admired.
“Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite” is now on view at the Columbia Museum of Art. The first of four galleries devoted to this special exhibition features photographs taken during that early phase of Brathwaite’s career. South Carolinians may find most evocative the two black and white images focused on public reaction to Barnwell native James Brown. In one, an enthusiastic young crowd of fans, some sporting “welcome home” signs, await the arrival of their idol at a New York airport; the metal railing that demarcates the upper and lower halves of the image can barely contain the joyous energy embodied in the crowd braced beyond the barrier. In another image, a sign advertising Brown’s concert at the Apollo Theater in Harlem dwarfs a toddler whose stylish winter garb may foreshadow his following in the footsteps of the Godfather of Soul, whose bedazzled wardrobe informed his identity almost as much as his musical compositions.
Fashion is the focus in the next three gallery spaces devoted to this CMA show. In the space labeled “Think Black, Buy Black,” the concepts of Black empowerment and economic independence are paramount with clothing choices as the principal embodiment of Black pride. My favorite image in this section is one of Jimmy Abu, identified as a “model and runway coach,” who looks over his left shoulder at the viewer. Dressed in a West African-inspired caftan, his head crowned by a short, brimless hat called a kufi, Abu holds a book about Congolese political leader Patrice Lumumba in his left hand and a fly-whisk in his right. The whisk, a symbol of African nobility, underscores the commanding, almost regale bearing of the subject: a proud male of African descent.
The focus on African heritage led Brathwaite and his allies to seek to redefine the standards by which human beauty is judged. Thus, the troupe entitled Grandassa Models was founded, and shows featuring Black women, mostly from Harlem, wearing natural hairstyles and African-inspired garments were mounted, beginning in 1962. One such model, depicted in a black and white photo taken that same year, is DeeDee Little, who sits with a two-headed African sculpture nestled on her lap. The features emphasized in the two carved faces echo those of the model herself, strongly emphasizing an Afrocentric standard of beauty.
Any circumnavigation of the first-floor galleries ends in the largest space devoted to this special exhibition and the largest works included in the show. Surrounding a central platform featuring three mannequins sporting multicolored African-inspired women’s wear are perhaps the most striking images Brathwaite ever produced: large-scale color photographs, most in profile, of his favorite models.
There is little wonder why one particular image, a 1968 photo of Kwame’s wife Sikolo, was chosen as the cover of the informative exhibition catalog. Therein, the model wears an elaborate red-and-white beaded headpiece and earrings designed by Carolee Prince, who also served sometimes as a Brathwaite subject. This particular photo of a carefully posed young female reads like a piece of sculpture come to life.
At a time when the movement known as Black Lives Matter has captured the national headlines, the Columbia Museum of Art offers all of us a chance to honor Kwame Brathwaite and his creative associates who some 50 years ago gave birth to what some have called a second Harlem Renaissance, a reawakening of black culture and a redefinition of black identity. Brathwaite himself asserted that his goal was to “restore black pride and the spirit of black women.” The current CMA show, on view through Sept. 6, stands as a tribute to his pioneering efforts.