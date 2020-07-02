Twice I have made trips to Paradise Garden in North Georgia, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta. This 4-acre art park was created by self-ordained preacher Howard Finster, who in 1976 heard a voice telling him to make “sacred art.” For the next 25 years, Finster transformed his home and studio into both a visual sermon of sorts and a major tourist attraction. At the same time, he fashioned nearly 47,000 numbered works of art.
Two of those pieces, both wooden cutouts with surfaces painted with imagery and inscribed with text, are currently part of a small, specialized exhibition at the Morris Museum of Art in Augusta. One is Finster’s variation on the Mona Lisa, who is, in this case, not so much smiling as staring fixedly at the viewer, her golden irises framed by arched eyebrows and lower lashes (the upper lashes are curiously absent). Transcribed on her base is the assertion: “Great people are remembered a long time – if you get your name recorded in heaven you will be remembered forever.”
Howard Finster was fond of painting the portraits of “great people” but only if some moral lesson could be derived from their life stories. Finster often depicted Elvis Presley, for example; but he focused solely on the young Elvis before the pop icon was presumably “corrupted by fame and fortune.”
In the same gallery display case, “Mona Lisa” from 1987 is joined by a cutout sedan festooned with angels and glittering clouds. In the center of the passenger door is yet another instructive message by the self-styled “second Noah trying to reach the world before it is too late.” The text reads as follows: “I never had a wreck or a ticket … all I ask this world is to live like I lived and we can close all prisons and throw away the keys.”
The career of Howard Finster offers a prime example of the abiding allure of outsider art. Not all such artists are self-taught, but they all share a common bond and that is the irrepressible desire to create. Consider Bill Tait, who studied art at the University of Miami and later worked for an advertising agency. After his retirement in 1987 – he died in 2003 – Tait began to produce portrait busts from table legs and bedposts.
The Morris owns Tait-fashioned portrait busts of U.S. presidents from Washington to Clinton, all completed between 1993 and 1995. The current exhibition showcases a small selection of these marvelous pieces of visual Americana. No matter what their political affiliation, museum visitors will be fascinated by the artist’s whimsical treatment of our nation’s political leaders.
Most of their identities are easily recognizable without reading the names painted on each base. Tait would most often match the shape of the post to the shape of his subject’s head; the skull of a toothy Jimmy Carter, for example, is carved from a round finial while Woodrow Wilson’s head is fashioned from a bedpost with a more elongated crown. To add to the likeness, the artist would sometimes apply extra items made of wood or cloth or both, perhaps a head covering like Abraham Lincoln’s top hat or an eyepiece like Teddy Roosevelt’s pince-nez.
“Folk Art in the South: Selections from the Permanent Collection” is on display until the end of the calendar year. Thanks to generous funding from the Bank of America, admission to the Morris is free until the end of August. Social distancing is observed, and masks are required. Visit the museum at www.themorris.org.
What about the fate of Paradise Garden? Even before the time of the artist’s death in 2001, Finster’s fantastic version of the garden of Eden fell into decay. To preserve some of its component parts, the High Museum relocated a few of the whimsical concrete sculptures and even some of the mosaic-decorated sidewalks to its Atlanta facility, where they are displayed in a gallery space devoted to Finster’s work.
Furthermore, the Paradise Garden Foundation has made since 2012 a concerted effort to preserve what is left of Howard Finster’s vision, and most of the once-crumbling structures have been stabilized and restored. Once again the Mirror House shines in the sunlight and the garden’s centerpiece, the World’s Folk Art Church, which resembles a four-layer wedding cake, welcomes curious visitors. For more information, visit www.paradisegardenfoundation.org.