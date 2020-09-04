When he served as the governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975, Jimmy Carter confronted the fact that the State Capitol building had plenty of portraits of individuals of European ancestry but no likenesses of prominent Black figures. To address the problem, he commissioned portraits of three notable Black Georgians, including Henry McNeal Turner, an AME bishop who also served as the first chaplain of the U.S. Colored Troops in the Civil War, and civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.
The third honoree was an outstanding educator, Lucy Craft Laney, who was born in Macon, Georgia, in 1854 to parents who had once been slaves. Her father bought his freedom and that of his wife some 15 years prior to Lucy’s birth. Because her parents understood the value of education in ensuring the economic independence of their family, Lucy learned to read at age 4. At this period of time, Black literacy was a rarity in the American South; there were even laws prohibiting the acquisition of such skills. Laney’s pursuit of knowledge, however, led her eventually to graduate in 1873 from the teacher training program at what is now Clark Atlanta University.
Lucy Laney set about using her acquired knowledge to help others, accepting teaching positions in various Georgia municipalities until she settled in Augusta where she founded her own school for Black students. The Haines Normal and Industrial Institute, named for Francine Haines, a Northern benefactor who granted Laney $10,000 to get the facility up and running, focused initially on preparing Black teachers and craftspeople. Before long, nursing was added to the curriculum.
Not much remains of the original campus except for the Cauley-Wheeler Building, named for New York philanthropist Alice Wheeler and her nurse Mary Cauley, who was trained in Augusta. The building is in the center of the campus of the Lucy Craft Laney High School, constructed in 1949 on the site of Laney’s pioneering educational institution.
The architectural fabric of the Haines Institute may be largely a thing of the past, but we are fortunate to have fully restored the home where Laney lived until her death in 1933. Tours are once again available on a limited basis with reservations in advance, either by phone or through the museum’s website. I was fortunate enough recently to be part of a small group tour led by museum historian Corey Rogers. No one is more knowledgeable about the topic of Black history in Augusta than Rogers, whose expertise is matched only by his enthusiasm for the topic.
All visits to the museum begin in the large space devoted to educational programs, public lectures and rotating exhibitions. A short film on Laney’s life precedes a walk through the first floor of the former residence, which showcases some original furnishings, including the upright piano once prized by the educator and civil rights leader. Most of Laney’s personal possessions were lost in a fire that consumed the house in 1987 and took the life of Laney’s niece, Soror Louise Laney, who was then resident on the property.
Thanks to the foresight of the Augusta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, the house was purchased and converted into a museum and conference center. The second floor of the museum contains a plethora of Delta artifacts as well as the Ebony Legacy Gallery, which showcases photographs of and materials related to the lives of famous Black Augustans, such as opera legend Jessye Norman, movie stars Butterfly McQueen and Laurence Fishburne, and novelist Frank Yerby. Corey Rogers’s current research project is focused on the career of Yerby, whose historical novels sold over 50 million copies during his lifetime.
A perpetual flame marks the gravesite of the woman whose mission was the education of “the heart, the hand, and the head.” She is buried in a fenced plot across the street from the museum on the corner of Phillips Street and Laney-Walker Boulevard. The latter thoroughfare is named for Laney and her equally influential contemporary, the Rev. Charles Walker, noted orator and founder in 1885 of Tabernacle Baptist Church, boasting Augusta’s largest Black congregation.
The Laney Museum and Tabernacle Baptist along with the former headquarters of the Pilgrim Health and Life Insurance Company – the first such enterprise established for Black people in Georgia, founded in 1898 – are at the heart of the Laney-Walker Historic District in Augusta. Walking tours of the area are sometimes hosted by the museum. For more information, call 706-724-3576.
As a final note, let me mention that Corey Rogers will be the featured speaker in an online series sponsored by the Academy for Lifelong Learning at USC Aiken. His topic “The Modern Civil Rights Movement: 1945-1970” will be covered in four Tuesday sessions beginning Sept. 15. For registration, email info@aikenlearning.org.