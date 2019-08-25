On a recent television commercial sponsored by a travel company that specializes in European vacations, one happy customer is captured on film, marveling over the fact that she can touch a wall that is over 1,000 years old. That experience, viewers might be led to believe, must be unique to the Old World.
Yet, our country has structures of a similar age. In fact, right in our backyard – to be precise, about three hours to the west of Aiken in Macon, Georgia – there is an earth lodge whose sculpted clay floor dates to between 900 and 1100 CE (Common Era) when Native Americans that we now call the Early Mississippians constructed a large town dominated by earthen mounds.
One of those mounds, a highlight of the Ocmulgee National Monument in east Macon, actually served as a ceremonial earth lodge whose internal roof was reconstructed during the 1930s but whose floor is ancient. The surface features a central fire pit and, along its circular sides, niches or resting places for various political and religious leaders of the community. Most curious on the side farthest from the tunnel entrance is a raised platform in the shape of a bird that served perhaps as the seat of the chieftain.
The Mississippian people, whose closest descendants are the Creek Indians, pursued an agricultural subsistence that necessitated fixed communities. Their prehistoric settlement known as Ocmulgee was the subject of one of the largest archaeological excavations ever mounted in this country. In the mid-1930s, under the Franklin Roosevelt-conceived Works Progress Administration, approximately 800 individuals worked on site clearing the land; investigating the contents of the mounds, especially the funeral mound wherein many artifacts were found; and beginning construction on the art deco-style visitor center.
All visits begin in that center featuring a circular rotunda – replicating the configuration of these ancient earthworks – and galleries packed with artifacts, many of them found during the WPA dig. A favorite with visitors is the number of meticulous dioramas depicting life in the Mississippian community. There are also several hands-on displays. One such exhibit, for example, invites visitors to experience what it may have been like to lift one of the 60-pound, soil-laden baskets that these early Americans hauled on their backs one after the other to construct the seven ceremonial mounds. The largest mound is 55 feet high with a base about 300 by 270 feet. These Mississippian mounds in Georgia and the Midwest are indeed North America’s equivalent of the pyramids of Egypt and Central Mexico.
The only mound that can be entered by visitors is the so-called Earthlodge, which is located across a pedestrian bridge very close to the visitor center. The largest and most spectacular mound, called the Great Temple Mound, is reached either by walking a quarter mile beyond the Earthlodge or by driving to the far end of the site. Since rain seemed imminent when our group of five visited the park last month, we took the driving option. By climbing the special wooden staircase built into the side of the Great Temple Mound – visitors are discouraged from scrambling up the earthen slope itself – one can get a panoramic view of the extensive prehistoric settlement and even see the skyline of downtown Macon in the distance.
Ocmulgee was abandoned by the year 1100 CE, but its ruins were sometimes the setting of later habitation. The British set up a trading post there in 1690, and in the 1770s famed naturalist William Bartram in his exploratory travels through the South stopped at Ocmulgee and wrote about the “wonderful remains of the power and grandeur of the ancients in this part of America.” Today’s visitors to this National Park Service-managed site can follow in his footsteps.
Big changes are coming to Ocmulgee. Due to a bill that passed Congress this past March, what was a national monument is now about to become a national park. This means that the site’s current 700 acres will be tripled in size with additional walking trails for the enjoyment of visitors. The park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the year except for Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Next week’s column, the third and last installment in this particular travel series, takes readers somewhere closer to home: Edgefield County.