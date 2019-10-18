Most readers are familiar with volumes of short stories by a single author, like Nathaniel Hawthorne’s classic “Twice Told Tales.” Such books feature short tales that can be read as independent entities, each containing a beginning, middle and an end.
A very different approach to the short story collection can be found in the short story cycle, wherein all the stories in a particular volume, taken collectively, bounce off one another by exhibiting some internal coherence. Take, for example, “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien, who graced the Etherredge Center stage just two years ago. Each of the 21 stories in that book published in 1990 can be read as separate entities; but by tackling the volume as a whole, the reader is immersed in the collective experience of a group of soldiers fighting on the ground in the Vietnam War.
The Oct. 29 installment of the Oswald Distinguished Writers Series at USCA also focuses on a volume of linked tales. The book in question is the result of a unique juggling act. Not one but three authors have penned the 16 narratives in “Dancing on Barbed Wire,” connecting one tale to another by a host of literary correspondences, such as character, setting, plot and theme.
Thus, each writer faced the challenge of creating his own independent narratives and at the same time linking those tales to the work of the other contributors to the volume.
The bulk of “Dancing on Barbed Wire” (Angelina River Press, 2018) is made up of three sections, each beginning with an anchor tale by one of the three contributors; that anchor tale is then followed by response tales by the other two authors. Thus, in the first of the three sections, Jerry Craven composed the anchor narrative and Terry Dalrymple and Andrew Geyer fashioned their tales in response to his. Once again, each story can stand alone; but taken together, the stories in each section (and in the book as a whole) have a pleasing coherence.
One of the great joys of reading this book is seeing how characters from one story appear in other tales (sometimes a minor character in one story can assume center stage in another) and how many of the thematic concerns of the individual tales merge. The book’s title says it all: Keeping up your end of a relationship can be like dancing on barbed wire.
Within the pages of this book, all sorts of bonds are explored: A husband tries to find a way to reconnect with his wife after a car wreck shatters more than their bodies, a young boy contends with the loss of his dog and navigates his feelings over time for the neighbor responsible, a young man dreads telling his best pal that he won’t be attending the same college, a brother attempts to redeem himself in the eyes of his siblings and an elderly man scrambles to find a caregiver for his saucy-tongued parrot. In these tales and more in “Dancing on Barbed Wire,” the three authors perform a balancing act between pathos and humor, heartbreak and hope.
What does the audience on Oct. 29 have in store for them? The three authors will each read one of their tales, the first three narratives in the book. Jerry Craven, prolific fiction writer, poet and the founding director of two literary presses, will read “Sandjack Carson and the Schoolmarm,” the anchor tale of the first section. He will be followed by Terry Dalrymple, a professor at Angelo State University and a guest author in the Oswald Series in 2013, who will read his story in response to Craven’s. The third tale entitled “Troubadours” will be recounted by Andrew Geyer, winner of the Spur Award from the Western Writers of America and current chair of the USCA English Department. Their reading will offer listeners a rare opportunity to see three gifted writers at work, melding their storytelling skills into three linked narratives.
Scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., this special installment of the annual James and Mary Oswald Distinguished Writers Series is free and open to the public; no tickets are required. The one-hour program will conclude with a book signing in the lobby. For more information, visit USCA’s Etherredge Center on the web or contact the USCA Department of English.