In his very influential 1953 study titled “The Mirror and the Lamp,” M. H. Abrams identifies two contrasting metaphors for the imaginative process. According to Abrams, the work of a creative artist can be regarded either as a reflection of the world around him (the mirror) or as an outward projection of his own personal vision (the lamp).
The novels of Erskine Cardwell, particularly the abidingly controversial “Tobacco Road” and “God’s Little Acre,” may very well encompass both metaphors. Often hailed as a social realist with an uncanny ear for the dialect of the rural poor in his native Georgia, Caldwell frequently saw himself as holding up a mirror to the lives of ordinary people around him. Yet, as critics have pointed out, the author’s views on politics and sex also found their way into his fiction, thus offering plenty of evidence that Caldwell’s work was a vehicle for self-expression.
Although his most famous novel, “Tobacco Road,” is set just across the river in Georgia (Caldwell grew up near Wrens and worked for a time as a sports reporter for “The Augusta Chronicle”), his second most significant book, “God’s Little Acre,” hits much closer to home since nearly half the plot revolves around the mill towns of the Horse Creek Valley between Aiken and Augusta.
The title of the novel refers to a promise made by the main character, Ty Ty Walden, to set aside an acre of his farmland to benefit the local church; but his fifteen-year quest to find gold on his property leads him to move the acre in question every time he decides on a new place to dig. In fact, he digs much more than he plants. As the novel begins, Ty Ty’s obsession has so overruled his common sense that his family faces starvation.
His children can be defined in relationship to their father’s gold fever. Two sons, Buck and Shaw, work on the farm on the Georgia side of the Savannah River somewhere south of Augusta. One son, Jim Leslie, has climbed his way up the social ladder to marry a girl from a good family and live in a fine old house in the section of Augusta still called “the Hill.” One daughter, Darling Jill, remains under her father’s roof; but the other, Rosamund, resides across the river in South Carolina with her mill worker husband, Will Thompson.
The character of Will Thompson affords Caldwell the opportunity to explore the employment conditions faced by most working-class Southerners just before and during the years of the Great Depression. It was either the farm or the factory. Thompson calls Buck and Shaw, who labor for their father, “clodhoppers” and slaves of the soil; they, in turn, look down on their “lint-head” brother-in-law for his ministrations to the machine.
Yet, it can be argued that Will Thompson is the hero of the book for he is the leader of a group of men on strike for higher wages. His vow to turn the power back on at the mill closed by its rapacious owners energizes the citizens of Scottsville, a fictitious town that Caldwell adds to the string of mill villages on the real map between Aiken and Augusta: “Graniteville, Warrenville, Langley, Bath, and Clearwater.”
Caldwell’s evocation of the CSRA, both real and imagined, should resonate with local readers. He is particularly adept at replicating the natural and human topography of the Horse Creek Valley, from the man-made water resources to the ivy-covered mill buildings and the rows of identical company houses. Anyone who regularly drives from Aiken to Augusta on the Jefferson Davis Highway will relate to the author’s description of the trajectory of that journey: “When they got to the top of Schultz Hill, they could look down and see the muddy Savannah,” the Fifth Street Bridge, “and, on the Georgia side, the wide floodplain on which Augusta was built.”
Published in 1933 but reprinted countless times since then and even made into a motion picture in 1958, “God’s Little Acre” has often been the target of censorship. Even today some readers may find the book offensive in part because of Caldwell’s depiction of the sexual mores of his characters. In this regard, it is difficult to say whether the men and women in the novel behave the way they do because Caldwell honestly believed that he was describing life as it is lived on the farms and in the factories of the South or because he intended them to act out his own personal philosophy that people are not fully themselves unless they follow their feelings.
Was he holding up a mirror or a lamp? You can be the judge. Since his death in 1987, Caldwell has been the subject of continuing critical interest. The University of Georgia Press reissued nearly a dozen of his works in the last few decades, including his complete short stories in 1996. Also of note is the collaboration between Caldwell and photographer Margaret Bourke-White, his second wife, who set out from South Carolina to Arkansas to depict the plight of farmers in the American South during the Great Depression; their 1937 collaboration entitled “You Have Seen Their Faces” is well worth a look.
Since the onset of the current health crisis has resulted in a stay-at-home directive in our state, I plan to devote a number of upcoming columns to books with an Aiken County connection. Reading is a pleasant and productive way to spend our days in self-quarantine!