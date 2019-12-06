On the morning of Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, while her mother was slicing papaya for breakfast and the radio was tuned to some popular song of the day, 6-year-old Dorinda Nicholson suddenly heard planes flying low over her house followed by loud explosions nearby. She followed her father out into the front yard to witness aircraft with red circles on their wings; the planes flew so low that she could also see the faces of the pilots and the goggles that covered their eyes.
Suddenly the whole harbor – the Nicholsons were one of the few civilian families living on what was then called Pearl City Peninsula in Hawaii – was filled with smoke and fire. When her parents, her sister and she turned around, they could see their kitchen roof in flames and the next door neighbor’s front door so bullet-ridden it had nearly fallen off its hinges.
“Get in the car!” her father yelled, hoping to get his loved ones away from the harbor and toward relative safety. They were headed to the sugar cane fields on high ground above the harbor to hide among the tall stalks. From their new vantage point, it appeared that the water itself was ablaze. Through the clouds of smoke, one lone enemy plane passed overhead, perhaps photographing the damage done before returning to its aircraft carrier positioned 200 miles to the north.
What Nicholson and indeed the whole world was to learn later is that the Japanese surprise attack on the U.S. Pacific fleet in Pearl Harbor had cost our country 22 sunk or damaged ships and over 300 planes crippled or destroyed. The greater tragedy was the loss of life; 2,390 Americans perished as a result of two deadly sorties composed of approximately 350 warplanes. The very next day the United States declared war on the Empire of Japan.
So vivid remain Nicholson’s memories of that fateful day that she felt compelled to write a book about her family’s experience during the attack and its aftermath. Now an octogenarian, she shared via skype highlights from the resulting volume “Pearl Harbor Child” to a group gathered from around the country to attend the National Humanities Conference just last month. Sponsored by the Federation of State Humanities Councils, the conference is held in a different U.S. city each year; for 2019, it ventured beyond the mainland to Honolulu.
As the newly elected chair of our state council, SC Humanities, I was privileged to be part of a three-person delegation to this annual confab and fortunate to be able to hear via the miracle of modern technology – a live video chat – Nicholson’s eyewitness account of what Franklin Roosevelt called the “day that will live in infamy.”
Sitting on the shores of Pearl Harbor while interacting with a civilian survivor of the attack now living in Missouri was a surreal experience, a fitting culmination to a memorable day. As any visitor to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial will attest, however, no matter how gripping one might find the displays in the visitors’ center with its two museums depicting life before, during, and after the attack, the highlight of any visit is the boat ride out into the harbor, docking at the USS Arizona Memorial.
Designed by Austrian-American architect Alfred Preis and dedicated in 1962, the structure, which floats like a bridge over the sunken hull of the battleship, serves as both a shrine and observation deck. From the landing dock, visitors enter the memorial composed of a series of white arches with open spaces in between. From this vantage point, one can peer down into the submerged wreck which still entombs 1,177 men who died when an armor-piercing bomb ignited the ship’s ammunition magazine and set off an inferno from which few escaped. On one side, as I looked down from the platform, I could see the barbettes or protective circular armor supports of two of the gun turrets visible above the water. On the other side, oil still glimmered on the surface of the water – nearly nine quarts a day continue to spill from the wreckage more than 70 years after the attack. Some commentators have referred to this oil as the “black tears” of the Arizona.
Beyond what the architect referred to as the “assembly room” is the shrine featuring a marble wall bearing the names of all who died aboard the ship. No matter how large the crowd – each of the Navy boats taking people from the visitors’ center to the memorial has a capacity of 145 – silence reigns in the shrine room. The thought of all those whose remains reside below the waterline weighs heavily on everyone’s mind.
The only way that I can describe my reaction to the experience is to compare it to the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001; there is that same overwhelming sadness at the thought of those who died trapped in the World Trade Center or the Pentagon or the three hijacked planes. Such was the fate of the men who perished on the Arizona, caught largely unprepared for and, in some cases, unaware of their last moments.
Alfred Preis designed the memorial so that the roofline peaks at either end, symbolic of the fact that the Allies eventually triumphed in World War II. Still, standing on the floor of the structure that hovers over the deck of the doomed ship, one cannot help but contemplate the terrible cost our country paid for that ultimate victory.