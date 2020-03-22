For many years, in my American literature survey at USC Aiken, I taught copious excerpts from the personal narrative of Frederick Douglass published in 1845. Covering the years from his birth on a Maryland plantation – his mother was a slave and his father most likely a slave master – to his escape to the North, this key document of the abolitionist movement makes for riveting reading.
It is little wonder, then, that I have for a long time put a visit to the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in Washington, D.C. on my bucket list. Earlier this month, I got a chance to put a check mark by that item when I traveled to our nation’s capital city to attend an annual gathering called Humanities on the Hill. On behalf of the National Endowment for the Humanities this March, members of state councils around the country, including three of us on the board of S.C. Humanities, lobbied members of the U.S. Congress in support of federal funding for public programs in the humanities.
History and literature are, of course, key disciplines subsumed under what is termed the humanities; and both of those subject areas I had in mind when I took the Metro from Dupont Circle to Anacostia and then walked several blocks to Cedar Hill, the estate that Douglass purchased in 1877 when he was nearly 60 years old. His stature as a writer, orator and champion of civil rights may have made the developers of the subdivision known then as Uniontown turn a blind eye to his mixed-race lineage – persons of African or Irish descent were prohibited from owning property in the area at that time.
Douglass spent 16 years making renovations to the mansion, which eventually contained 21 rooms, adding outbuildings and acreage. The hill topped by the main house offers a commanding view of the city below, including the U.S. Capitol in the distance. Although the Saturday morning of my visit was cold and windy, I circumnavigated the crest of the hill just to take full advantage of the views. It was also on these extensive grounds that Douglass played games, including croquet, with his grandchildren.
Tours of the house must be booked at the visitors center, which contains a number of important artifacts, including one of Abraham Lincoln’s canes gifted to Douglass by the assassinated president’s widow and a death mask of the author retaining some of his beard hair in the crevices of the plaster.
The house itself is entered through the front door. On either side of the entrance hall are two parlors; the more formal space called the east parlor was for the reception of guests, and the west parlor was reserved for family gatherings. Musical entertainment was the mainstay of most family-focused evenings. Douglass’s first wife, Anna, was born free in Baltimore, played the violin and taught her husband the instrument. Douglass’ second wife, Helen, who was of European ancestry, played the piano. It was Helen Pitts Douglass, an ardent suffragist, who is principally credited with engendering her husband’s interest in the women’s movement; she is also the one who preserved the house and grounds as a memorial to her husband after his death in 1895.
Of all the interior rooms now open to visitors, I was most interested in the library, which was initially located in the attic but has since been moved to a downstairs room. Today it boasts around 800 of the 2,000 bound volumes that once formed the author’s print collection. While resident at Cedar Hill, Douglass completed the final version of his autobiography “Life and Times,” published in 1881 and revised in 1892.
Post Civil War, Douglass continued to be an advocate for human equality, adding to his list of the disenfranchised not only people of his mother’s ancestry but also women, Native Americans and immigrants, particularly the Chinese, who were by law prevented during that period from naturalization. “To those who have suffered in slavery, I can say that I too have suffered; to those who have battled for liberty, brotherhood, and citizenship, I can say that I too have battled.” It can truly be claimed that Douglass served, in both print and speech, as the eloquent conscience of the nation during a period of often-institutionalized discrimination.
With the exception of major holidays, Cedar Hill is open daily; to obtain further information and to book a tour, visit www.nps-gov/frdo. Next week’s column, the second part of a two-part District of Columbia travel series, will feature the President Woodrow Wilson House in the Dupont-Kalorama neighborhood.