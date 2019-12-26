Little did I suspect back in the summer of 1990, when I first started writing this column, that I would still be composing weekly text for this newspaper 30 years and counting. It has been a long but very rewarding ride!
The idea for this weekly exercise was not initially mine. Indeed, Dr. Robert Alexander, who was then chancellor at USC-Aiken, was trying to find ways to integrate the university more securely into the life of the community. One of his plans involved local media; and he hoped, in particular, to share the intellectual resources of the campus with the general public. Thus, Alexander approached Scott Hunter, then editor of the Aiken Standard, with two suggestions: One was a business column to be shared on a rotating basis with the USCA faculty in that discipline.
The other idea centered solely on me. I had already established an informal working relationship with this paper and other area media outlets. In the mid-1980s I had published in the Standard a popular series of articles about my teaching stint in the People’s Republic of China – USC at that time had a faculty exchange program with Shanxi University in Northern China – and I occasionally wrote reviews of local performing arts programs. I also reviewed productions of Augusta Opera for that rival newspaper across the river.
When I asked him what he might like to be the focus of my weekly contribution, Scott Hunter gave me no restrictions. Thus, I settled on the subjects that I know best: the arts and humanities. In the classroom, I always took a cross-disciplinary approach to my primary subject, contextualizing, for example, a particular literary work by introducing my students to the visual art and music of the period in which the writer lived and worked. I have never forgotten an important lesson that my favorite author, the novelist Henry James, once shared with the world: the arts are essentially one. Our understanding of one form of creative expression is enhanced by our knowledge of the others.
My subjects during the first year of the column, back when it was entitled “Cultural Affairs,” very often reflected a focus on my workplace, the USCA campus, and its role as a critical hub in local programming, most especially the early productions of the USCA Cultural Series under the management of Marti Costantino. I also ventured out into the larger community, covering offerings in the now-defunct Community Concert series, exhibitions at the Southside Gallery and the Aiken County Historical Museum, and performances of the Aiken Civic Ballet under the direction of Carl Crosby and the Aiken Choral Society led by Antoine Cordahi.
Because Aiken lies in the heart of a vibrant border area between our state and Georgia, I extended the range of geographical coverage to include Augusta (the opening of the Morris Museum of Art in 1992), Columbia (an exhibition of WPA-era art at the South Carolina State Museum, including a reproduction of the controversial Stefan Hirsch mural in our town’s federal courthouse), Abbeville (the county library’s collection of Native American pottery) and even little Denmark (the career of Jim Harrison and the establishment of his gallery).
Over time I discovered that the pieces that I devoted to cultural sites that might be visited as part of a day trip were among the most popular of my columns. Indeed, many of my readers told me that they saved those travel pieces to share with out-of-town guests and newcomers to the area. That revelation led to the publication of one of my most popular books “Circling the Savannah.” Published by the History Press, the book contains 36 chapters, each one devoted to a different regional historical site or literary landmark. Most of those chapters were inspired by columns that I wrote for the Aiken Standard. My travel columns, whether they focus on domestic or foreign cultural sites, remain to this day very popular with my readers.
In addition to a host of compliments from individual readers I have met over the years, I have received significant official recognition for my column. In 2013, I received a media award from the Greater Augusta Arts Council, and in 2014, I became the first Aikenite to receive the Governor’s Award in the Humanities. In her letter, Governor Nikki Haley cited my “knowledge of the historical, literary, and cultural threads woven tightly into the fabric of our collective being” and my willingness to share what I know in my various publications, including my work in the Aiken Standard.
Of course, I am pleased by all this recognition; but I have derived even more pleasure from my encounters with the creative people of our part of the country – the visual artists, writers, musicians, dancers, museum curators, gallery directors, educators – who have shared their life experiences with me. It is true that I view much of what I write as an extension of the classroom which I called my home for over 40 years; but every good teacher is also a good student. I have learned so much from the 30 years that I have spent writing this column, and I look forward to learning much more in the years to come.