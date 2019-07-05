During a nine-day period each spring, Lake City, South Carolina (population 7,000), swells to double or triple its size thanks to the power of art. Since 2013, this small agrarian town has played host to ArtFields, the largest art competition in the Southeast, turning almost every building, from warehouse to barbershop, into a venue for visual expression.
This year’s annual event, featuring works by over 400 artists, has come and gone. However, don’t despair. Stormwater Studios is giving area art lovers a chance to see some of the works that made their way to ArtFields this past April. For a limited time, pieces by 19 artists accepted in this spring’s ArtFields competition will be on view in Columbia.
For me, the three-dimensional works are particularly noteworthy. Consider the 11-piece installation by Janet Orselli, who just last year finished a very successful residency at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art in our capital city. Entitled “Step Up,” the work is admirably reflective of the artist’s playful approach to her work. In the center of this multi-part installation, three racket-faced figures with hangers for arms and wooden shoe forms for legs appear to hover above miniature chairs composed of crutches and croquet paraphernalia. Each element in this multiple piece can “stand” on its own as a whimsical composite sculpture; taken collectively as an ensemble, they teeter joyfully along the wall.
The topic of teetering brings us to a finely detailed soft sculpture by Teresa Pietras. In “Il Salto” or “The Leap,” the artist presents the viewer with an elderly inventor garbed in Renaissance-era tunic and banded leggings, about to jump from a wooden platform in order to test the efficacy of his handmade wings. This would-be Daedalus, Pietras tells us in her artist’s statement, is meant to embody the idea that “art is a leap of faith.”
The absence of such confidence – indeed the loss of consciousness itself – is the subject of Russian-American ceramic artist Olga Yukhno’s “A Very Long Goodbye.” Meant to represent an individual suffering from any form of neurodegenerative disease, the sleeping figure, rendered as a classic bust, compels closer inspection. That examination reveals a red-and-black stairway winding around the neck and head, culminating in an architectural ruin at the top. A bell embedded in the hollowed-out left shoulder echoes a smaller bell at the crown of the head. We are to assume from the figure’s closed eyes, pale color and flaky surface that someone ringing the larger bell at the bottom of the stairs will receive no clanging response from the instrument at the top.
From Yukhno’s somber rendering of the mind as a gradually emptying vessel, the visitor’s eye may alight upon a more traditional container, albeit one composed of nontraditional materials. For her ArtFields submission, basketry artist Lee Sipe has abandoned reeds and pine needles for silver wire and copper spokes. Twining the wire around very thin copper bars bent upward around a central point, Sipe has fashioned an elegant, deep-red object she calls “Vessel #383.” It is, however, not so much a container as a piece of sculpture shaped like an open, bowl-shaped flower whose petals are tipped in forged copper.
Copper also plays a part in Dylan Fouste’s transfigured violin body entitled “Con-fit-e-or” or “Confess.” The surface of this evocative piece the artist has, through the deft application of paint as well as wood and metal overlay, converted into something akin to the screen of a church confessional, the perforated barrier between priest and penitent. So intricate and alluring are the elaborate concentric layers that one must resist the urge to press one’s lips up to the surface and whisper one’s innermost secrets.
Other artists represented in the current show at Stormwater Studios in downtown Columbia include Ron Hagell, Jennifer Kelly Hoskins, Flavia Lovatelli, Cait Maloney, Ginny Merett, Maggie O’Hara, Pat Parise, Carol Pittman, Janet Swigler, K. Wayne Thornley, Kathryn Van Aernum, Wendyth Wells, Andrew White and Beth Woodall. Entitled “ArtFields Extended,” the exhibition provides an excellent opportunity to sample some of the very compelling works by artists that made the judges’ cut in this year’s major regional competition. The show runs to July 18.