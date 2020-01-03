How we perceive color has long been a major concern of artists. Adherents of pictorial realism must grapple with the challenge of capturing the reflected color of the objects around us. Abstract painters attuned to the discoveries of experimental psychology must consider the contrasting impact of advancing and retreating colors. Whether the goal is representational or abstract, however, a working knowledge of the symbolism inherent in each color can add another level of meaning to a finished work.
Two temporary exhibitions now on view at the Morris Museum of Art in Augusta offer evidence of how color can enhance meaning. “Vietnam Transformed,” a show of 23 largely abstract works by retired University of Georgia art professor Richard J. Olsen, is joined by 13 pieces by artist and scholar David Driskell, the namesake for the Driskell Center for the Study of the African Diaspora at the University of Maryland.
Olsen is, it might be argued, a conscious symbologist since he uses a system of symbols to communicate meaning to those examining his creative work. The paintings at the Morris, which hearken back to the artist’s experience as a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, convey a visual language of both objects and colors, some with universal and others with more site-specific meaning.
The oil painting subtitled “Outpost with ARVN scarf,” for example, features the yellow and red colors of the flag of South Vietnam, our ally during the war; but there is also an eye embedded in the block of red in the center of the canvas, and the eye stands for vigilance. By forming the yellow and red sections into an upper triangle, representing a parapet or safe place and placing that triangle above one in blue, representing the sky and, in Olsen’s system, the view from a helicopter window, the artist has provided the viewer with an abstracted, slightly tilted or “banked” perspective on an airborne vehicle coming in for a landing at a defensive installation near the enemy line.
Not all of the pieces in “Vietnam Transformed” require so much interpretive guesswork. In “Sunset on the South China Sea,” for example, the viewer confronts the artist’s subtropical workstation as a variation on a classic still life painting. Jars full of paint brushes and a container of linseed oil or oil medium are arranged on a table with a view of the darkening sky framed by stacked canvases; in the center hovers a single koi, which Olsen identifies as a good omen in Vietnamese culture. In “State 2 658 and the Iron Triangle,” a clearly delineated bronze-colored helicopter with slash marks for blades hangs suspended over a patchwork quilt landscape. In “Sisyphus,” a solitary silhouetted figure begins the ascent up an impossible slope, and thus the artist melds the common soldier with the Greek mythological figure doomed to perform an arduous but futile task.
Vivid color is a large part of the game in the smaller ground floor gallery that now hosts the work of Eatonton, Georgia, native David Driskell, who combined a long career as both a scholar and exhibiting artist. His work reveals a great deal of experimentation with different combinations of media – collage, encaustic, oil, acrylic, gouache – to create abstracted landscapes and figure studies. In “Palm Sunday,” for example, five abstracted figures whose faces resemble tribal masks highlighted in red and gold advance toward the viewer wielding green branches. Every inch of the fiberboard ground is thick with applied acrylic pigment superimposed over collage fragments, producing an overall effect of boundless joy and celebration.
Another mixed media piece notable for its heavy impasto is “Ancient City,” which is composed of rows of squat buildings that zigzag horizontally across the picture surface; herein the dominant colors are orange and cardinal red, both perhaps indicative of the sun-baked African landscape.
Like Olsen, Driskell has his own characteristic visual vocabulary, but here the colors and objects reflect the resilience of African culture at home and abroad. The Driskell exhibit is on view at the Morris until Jan. 19; the Olsen show in the Coggins Gallery runs through Feb. 16.