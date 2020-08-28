When one door closes, another opens. When the South Carolina National Heritage Corridor was created in 1996, the state was divided into four regions, the history of each highlighted in its own purpose-built Discovery Center. Our region, encompassing Aiken, Barnwell, Bamberg and Orangeburg counties, was initially served by a tourist center in Blackville.
That facility was about to close its doors when North Augusta decided to build an impressive four-story municipal building, which officially opened its doors in 2009. Local authorities had the brilliant idea of incorporating into the fabric of the building a facility that would highlight both the artistic talents of area residents and the history of the town.
Thus, the North Augusta Municipal Building was constructed to house not only city offices but also the Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta. The work of local artists is showcased in a two-story gallery whose exhibitions are rotated every six to eight weeks. Local history is highlighted by a permanent exhibit incorporating both materials moved from the Blackville Discovery Center and additional artifacts directly related to North Augusta’s past.
Titled “Rivers, Roads, and Railways,” the history exhibition is divided into sections focused on various topics, including early settlement, working the land, the role of railroads in area development, the Civil War, industrialization and regional recreational pursuits, including golf and baseball.
I am particularly drawn to the North Augusta-based artifacts that have been added to the exhibition since its move from Blackville. There are, for example, a number of items associated with James U. Jackson, who established the North Augusta Land Company in 1890 and led the movement that resulted in acceptance of the town charter in 1906.
Next to the word “entrepreneur” in the dictionary, there should be a photo of James U. Jackson. What a hustler he was. The North Augusta exhibit contains, for example, a pickaxe and shovel he used to break ground on the interurban railroad that ran between Augusta and Aiken for nearly 30 years – all in an effort he conceived to increase area tourism. The first such system in the South, the cars ran on electricity generated by waterpower supplied by two local lakes: Sudlow and Ascauga. The fare between Augusta and Aiken was 25 cents.
Celebrating the early flourishing of the town is also an elaborate HO-scale model of 17 historic structures as they appeared in 1910 when Jackson’s creativity was at its height. Constructed by Design Concepts of Augusta, the miniature village is displayed under a large glass dome. Among the most interesting replicas is the 300-room Hampton Terrace Hotel, yet another notable Jackson enterprise that has been described as the largest wooden structure in the world; it burned to the ground in 1916.
History buffs are also likely to be drawn to the center’s visual and audio references to two armed conflicts that touched our four-county region. The Revolutionary War is acknowledged by the inclusion of military weapons once owned by Col. Leroy Hammond, a valiant Patriot infantry commander who fought in the siege of Augusta and the Battle of Ninety-Six. The Civil War is acknowledged by a recreated campsite like the ones set up by defensive forces during the Battle of Rivers Bridge in Bamberg County. By pushing a button, visitors can hear the voice of a common soldier on the eve of one of the Confederacy’s last stands against Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman’s sweep through the state, a two-day confrontation in 1865 on the banks of the Salkehatchie River, which only temporarily stalled the inexorable march of Union Troops toward Columbia.
The Arts and Heritage Center is usually accessible only on weekdays when the municipal building on Georgia Avenue is open for business. For more information, visit artsandheritagecenter.com.