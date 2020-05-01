Because of the current pandemic, most of us are following medical advice and spending more time at home and trying to figure out ways to entertain ourselves and those around us. Let me offer reading as an option. This column is the second in a series that I plan to devote in the upcoming weeks to books with an Aiken connection.
Of considerable interest to serious and casual readers alike should be E.L. Doctorow's novel "The March." This recreation of Union general William Tecumseh Sherman's now-legendary invasion of Georgia and the Carolinas in 1864-65 caused quite a stir in publishing circles when it came out in 2005. Compared favorably to the author's critically acclaimed "Ragtime," a 1975 novel that examines life in America in the early 20th century by focusing on the fate of an interlocking group of characters, "The March" uses a similar blend of fact and fiction to shed light on a historical era whose meaning still resonates in contemporary life, particularly in the South.
Divided into three sections corresponding to the three states through which Sherman made his devastating way, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, the novel sweeps the reader up with the conquering army, which Doctorow compares to an omnivorous creature with "a great segmented body moving in contractions and dilations at a rate of 12 or 15 miles a day." Each of the 60,000 troops "has no identity but as a cell in the body of this giant creature's function, which is to move forward and consume all before it."
Caught up in the belly of the beast are both Northerners and Southerners alike. Some are fictional characters, like Arly and Will, two misfit Confederate deserters who change uniforms as shifting conditions demand; Emily Thompson, the strong-willed, Southern gentlewoman who sees the destruction of her world as a chance to redefine herself; and Pearl, a beautiful mulatto navigating between the two halves of her racial identity. Others are historical figures, like General Sherman himself. A commander who "affected the sloppy uniform and shared the hardships of the enlisted man," Sherman was also an insomnia-prone strategist who was sometimes disconnected from the consequences of his acts. One of the most dramatic scenes in the book, for example, involves a half-dazed and speechless Sherman joining a group of firefighters in a fruitless effort to put out one of the many fires that would reduce much of the city of Columbia to ashes.
Of particular interest to local residents, however, will be Doctorow's use of Union cavalry officer Hugh Judson Kilpatrick as a significant character in his evolving narrative. A key player in what is now known as the Battle of Aiken, the hunchbacked Kilpatrick was one of the most colorful and controversial participants in Sherman's invasion of the Deep South; and Doctorow takes full advantage of some of the general's more vivid traits. Kilpatrick was, for example, a man who relished physical pleasure; and we see him in one scene making a narrow escape in his underwear from a Confederate raid on a farmhouse outside of Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he was "entertaining" a young woman who had attached herself to his division composed of cavalry and mounted infantry.
In another scene, Kilpatrick drafts, on the spot, a Creole chef who had once cooked for a prosperous Southern family but now would be his personal "Sergeant of the Mess." It is while he enjoys a dinner devised by this reluctant draftee that the town of Barnwell (dubbed "Burnwell" by Kilpatrick), just 35 miles southeast of Aiken, is set on fire. Kilpatrick and his officers eat their fill, dance and womanize while most of the town goes up in flame.
Not much later in the novel, however, the reckless General Kilpatrick experiences a temporary setback to his largely unopposed advance through South Carolina. This comes in Aiken.
Although he devotes less than two pages to the cavalry engagement that took place in downtown Aiken (he does not identify the battle by name until 15 pages later in the text), Doctorow does manage to capture much of the disorientation of the riders caught in this "roiling entanglement of blue and gray." As seen through the eyes of a Union signal officer named Morrison, who delivers a message from Sherman to Kilpatrick and finds himself subsequently and rather reluctantly part of an ill-fated foray into our town, this short section is one of the most vivid battle sequences in the book.
The novel begins just after the fall of Atlanta and ends with Confederate general Joe Johnston’s surrender to Sherman in North Carolina; in between, the reader is carried, in the words of one critic, "through a multitude of moments of wonder and pity, terror and comedy." In short, "The March," published by Random House, is a splendid book that not only provides the reader with an engrossing narrative but also casts light on a critical period in American history, a time in our collective past that still informs our present.