This is the fourth installment in a series of columns devoted to books with Aiken connections, all volumes worthy of a stay-at-home reading list during the current pandemic.
If Jeff Shaara’s 2015 novel is any indication, the Battle of Aiken has become in recent treatments of the Civil War an integral part of the basic narrative of the last eight months of that conflict, particularly General William Tecumseh Sherman’s legendary incursion into the Deep South. Indeed, “The Fateful Lightning,” the concluding volume in Shaara’s popular Civil War tetralogy, devotes two full chapters to outlining the onset, the disposition and the aftermath of the battle.
In this column two weeks ago, I wrote about the use of the Battle of Aiken in another historical novel – in this case, the late E. L. Doctorow’s very compelling narrative entitled “The March” – but that book, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award, devoted a little more than two pages to the cavalry skirmish that took place in downtown Aiken in the spring of 1865. Through the eyes of one of General Sherman’s impromptu couriers, a Doctorow-invented character by the name of Morrison, we witness the advance of Judson’s Kilpatrick’s Union cavalry down Richland Avenue. Suddenly, they find themselves in tight, hand-to-hand combat with a mounted Confederate force under the command of “Fighting Joe” Wheeler; and Morrison, unaccustomed to combat and suffering from an unspecified fever, is crushed beneath his fatally wounded horse.
What serves as a minor scene in “The March,” however, takes on far greater significance in “The Fateful Lightning,” perhaps because Shaara uses many more historical figures to tell his tale. In the category of historical fiction, Doctorow leans toward the imagined past; Shaara is bound much more by his personal research. In fact, “Fateful Lightning” concludes with short biographies of all of the principal real-life antagonists, offering the reader additional information on each individual’s post-war career.
Thus, the prominence of Aiken in Shaara’s novel may be ascribed in large part to the fact that one of the characters that we follow throughout the book is James Seeley, whose real-life counterpart actually served in Wheeler’s cavalry unit. The reader first encounters Seeley following the fall of Atlanta, just after the Tennessee native, who had originally joined up to fight under the formidable Nathan Bedford Forrest, finds himself summarily reassigned to Wheeler’s command. As the novel begins, Seeley takes part in the beleaguered Confederate defense against Sherman’s 60,000-man juggernaut.
Through Seeley’s eyes, we see the Battle of Griswoldville in November 1864 and, a little later that year, the Battle of Waynesboro, neither of which does much to slow down Sherman’s momentum, his relentless march toward Savannah. After the inevitable Union occupation of that coastal city, Seeley’s third-person narrative resurfaces during Sherman’s incursion into South Carolina. In the chapter entitled “Northeast of Aiken – February 9, 1865,” Seeley’s cavalry unit encounters Confederate deserters plundering a farmstead – soldiers from both sides of the conflict lived off the land, depriving the civilian population of already limited supplies. The very next chapter, “Aiken – February 11, 1865,” describes the battle.
Shaara bases his description of this now-legendary engagement on what has become the standard interpretation according to a consensus of modern historians. An advance party of Kilpatrick’s cavalry was surprised by Wheeler’s ambush shortly after dawn in the heart of the city, but the success of the Confederate strategy was marred by some overexcited, trigger-happy participants on the Southern side – Shaara identifies them as Alabamans. Thus, Seeley, whom Shaara has dream of the personal glory to be had by confronting Kilpatrick in one-on-one combat, is ultimately frustrated by the fact that the engagement devolved into a chaotic free-for-all lasting about a half hour.
Although, immediately after the skirmish, Wheeler was congratulated for the “success” of his defense of the Central Savannah River Area, Shaara agrees with most modern historians that Sherman never intended to attack the mill in Graniteville or the powder works in Augusta but that Kilpatrick’s foray into our part of the state was largely in aid of throwing Confederate forces off balance and gaining for himself a relatively unopposed path to Columbia, his real objective in South Carolina. In essence, Kilpatrick’s “invasion” was principally a feinting tactic.
There is much to commend in Shaara’s latest Civil War-era novel, particularly his conscientious attempt to do “literary justice” to both sides of the conflict: those who wore the blue and those who wore the gray. He even features an African American voice, a slave by the name of Abraham Lincoln Franklin, who was liberated by Sherman’s forces during their occupation of Governor Howell Cobb’s plantation near Milledgeville, Georgia. The reader follows Franklin’s fate as the real-life character himself follows Sherman’s men all the way to North Carolina. In the mini-biography that Jeff Shaara provides at the end of “Fateful Lightning,” we learn that Franklin eventually settled in New York where he found employment at the city’s public library. It is therefore supremely fitting that his personal narrative should find its way onto the pages of a book.