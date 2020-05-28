Due to the ongoing pandemic and the resultant closure of so many cultural institutions in Aiken and Augusta as well as the cancellation of arts and humanities programming, I made the decision some weeks ago to devote a series of columns to a stay-at-home reading list of books with Aiken connections. Interestingly enough, according to a number of news sources, the popularity of reading has risen exponentially in this country and abroad in recent months in large part because so many of us have had to find our own home-grown means of entertainment and edification.
On a personal note, I have been gratified by the number of positive comments that I have received in direct response to my most recent book-oriented series. What is most germane to this week’s installment, however, are the suggestions from readers regarding other books of interest. For example, thanks to Carl Fields, past president of USCA’s Academy for Lifelong Learning, I first learned of the use of Aiken as a setting in one of the popular hard-boiled detective novels by the late Robert B. Parker. The work in question is “Paper Doll,” the 20th in a series of 40 novels devoted to the Boston-based private eye known by one name only: Spenser.
Spenser is an unusual combination of brawn and brains, a former college football player and boxer, Spenser is nevertheless well-read and also passionate about cooking. The Spenser novels are marked by fast-paced plots and snappy dialogue, characteristics that were translated to the screen reasonably well in both the television series (1985-88) and made-for-television movies starring baby-faced Robert Urich, himself once a college football standout.
“Paper Doll” finds Spenser traveling to South Carolina to gather background information on a woman who is bludgeoned to death, apparently without motive, on Louisburg Square in the heart of Beacon Hill. The police are baffled by the murder, and so, for a time, is Spenser since the dead woman, according to everyone who is interviewed, was a prominent socialite with no enemies and no apparent flaws.
Although Aiken is never mentioned by name in the book – Parker calls the town Alton – any reader will immediately recognize our fair city as Spenser’s Southern destination. After flying to Atlanta, he drives on I-20 east to Alton, which is described as “just across the (Georgia) line in the western part of South Carolina, not too far from Augusta.”
If that information were not enough to satisfy the skeptical, Spenser notes, upon arrival, a number of municipal landmarks. He passes on the town’s main street a “men’s clothing store” featuring “very country-club” attire – an obvious reference to Lionel Smith Ltd. There are also a “Faulknerian courthouse made of stone” and a “white clapboard hotel” whose dining room is one step up from the lobby, just like the floor plan configuration at The Willcox. Some of the downtown streets have overarching trees, like our South Boundary; and some are framed by serpentine walls, like Whiskey Road.
Key scenes in the “Alton” chapters take place at a training track and the adjacent track kitchen where Spenser has breakfast. As both Aikenites and casual visitors have discovered, the Track Kitchen on Meade Avenue specializes in no-frills Southern cooking in unpretentious surroundings.
Why then, one may ask, has Robert Parker been so coy about naming Aiken as a principal setting in this novel, especially when he makes explicit references to other local towns that Spenser visits like Batesburg and Eureka? The answer may lie in the fact that for the purposes of his invented plot, Parker makes Aiken into a sleepy little burg with a problematic county sheriff. For dramatic purposes, one must suppose, it made sense in the author’s mind to play up a fictional clash between a big city Northern investigator and a small Southern town with insular values.
Surely, on the other hand, Parker was well aware of Aiken’s more cosmopolitan outlook since he himself visited our fair city about four years before he penned “Paper Doll.” In the late '80s, he was the invited guest of the late Cot Campbell, who learned of the author’s intention of writing a volume about professional horse racing. The fruit of Parker’s research in Aiken and other American equestrian centers is the coffee table book entitled “A Year at the Races.” The author’s memory of Campbell’s highly successful Dogwood Stable, the Aiken Training Track and the Track Kitchen the author apparently stored away for future use in a Spenser novel.
Let me conclude this column by returning to the fictional world of Alton, South Carolina. Without giving away the plot, I can divulge that Spenser learns that the female murder victim whose past he explores on his Southern journey is not the “paper doll” referred to in the hit song recorded by the Mills Brothers in 1957. She is, in the final analysis, a real live woman with dark secrets.