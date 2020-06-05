A critical part of our town’s collective identity stems from its role as an epicenter of the Gilded Age, at least that aspect of late 19th-century society marked by conspicuous wealth. Indeed, the remnants of Aiken’s winter colony – the extravagant “cottages” and classic sporting venues – remain essential elements of our town’s continuing allure.
It is little wonder, therefore, that Aiken, which once rivaled Palm Beach as a Southern watering hole for the rich, should be referenced in the literary works that attempt to capture the social mores of the leisure class of that period. This is certainly true of the fiction of Edith Wharton, who knew Gilded Age society from the inside. Born into wealth – she was related to some of New York’s most distinguished families – she initially fulfilled her role as a debutante by displaying herself at approved social occasions and choosing a husband with a privileged background similar to her own. What differentiated her from other women of her class, however, was Edith’s insistence upon a life of the mind. She loved to read and relished letting her imagination explore possibilities beyond the borders of her parents’ world view.
We should not be surprised, therefore, that the female protagonists in Wharton’s fiction find themselves often bristling at the restrictions imposed upon them. Consider one of her most famous works, “The House of Mirth,” which chronicles the fate of the exquisitely beautiful Lily Bart, who grew up with the proverbial silver spoon in her mouth. Even though her father lost the family fortune by the time she reaches her majority, Lily knows no other way of life. She has, according to Wharton, acquired the “habit of luxury.”
When readers meet her at the beginning of the novel, Lily is 29 years old and conscious of the fact that spinsterhood is just around the corner if she doesn’t make a concerted effort to find a suitable mate. Maintenance of her place in the upper echelons of society has, however, taken its toll. She has accumulated debt from betting on cards – bridge was then an accepted pastime for ladies of leisure – and from acquiring the proper attire for every contingency. Regarding the latter challenge, Lily complains to her Aunt Julia, “Clothes have grown so frightfully expensive; and one needs so many different kinds, with country visits, and golf and skating, and Aiken…”
Thus, in “The House of Mirth,” the word “Aiken” is synonymous with certain materialistic standards. Unable to sustain her position in high society without a rich husband and unfit for any other way of life, Lily is both a product and a victim of her upbringing.
Wharton makes another mention of Aiken in her short story “The Pelican.” Contrary to what the title might suggest, this is not a tale focused on the antics of certain water birds. The pelican has long served as a symbol of maternal self-sacrifice; in this case, the main character known only as Mrs. Amyot – no first name is given – makes a career of exploiting her position as a widow with a small child. To pay off her late husband’s debts and support her infant son, she takes to the lecture circuit, a respectable calling for a lady of her social class.
What Mrs. Amyot lacks, however, is expertise. She has little knowledge of her subject matter, whether it be Greek art or “Homes and Haunts of the Poets”; but she tours the nation’s resorts each year with her latest second-hand topic. In time, because of her personal tale of maternal duty, attending her lectures “represents a social obligation like going to church.”
In the case of Mrs. Amyot’s annual lecture tours, this “obligation” becomes increasingly burdensome. Finally, the narrator of the tale, seeking a health cure at a Southern resort hotel, buys a ticket for the “lecture du jour” from a fellow guest, who asserts: “You needn’t go, you know; most of us have been through it already at Aiken and Saint Augustine and Palm Beach. I’ve given away my tickets to some new people who’ve just come from the North, and some of us are going to send our maids, just to fill up the room.”
The story has a twist at the end, which I won’t divulge in this column since I don’t want to spoil your pleasure in reading the text for yourself. Suffice it to say that in this tale and “The House of Mirth,” Aiken plays its part not so much as a spot on the map but rather as the embodiment of a privileged lifestyle.
Thanks to local resident Jim Lefebvre for pointing out to me the Aiken passage in “The House of Mirth”; I am happy to add it to the one I found in “The Pelican.” Perhaps there are more Aiken references yet to be discovered in Edith Wharton’s excellent body of work.