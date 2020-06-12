“I think that I shall never see/A poem as lovely as a tree,” wrote Joyce Kilmer in 1913. This famous opening couplet of his poem “Trees” is probably all of the text that most people remember by Kilmer, who died on a World War I battlefield in France at the age of 31.
Yet, this one short poem is closely associated with an annual nationwide holiday. Arbor Day, which is celebrated in most states in the spring but in South Carolina is observed the first Friday in December, is a special day reserved for the community planting of trees.
In Aiken, however, it might be argued that every day is Arbor Day because the city boasts its own municipal arboretum, a Latin term meaning literally a “place grown with trees.”
Listed by the Arbor Day Foundation as an official “Tree City USA” for 34 years and counting, Aiken has long treasured its trees. After all, part of the city’s collective identity is derived from its natural beauty. Inside the city limits are the 2,000-acre Hitchcock Woods and the 14-acre Hopelands Gardens. Yet, what may not be generally known is that besides these specialized areas that have long been set aside for recreational purposes, much of Aiken’s downtown streetscape features special plantings of specimen trees.
In fact, spreading out in a four-mile radius from a central point, the intersection of Laurens Street and Richland Avenue, the Citywide Arboretum, established in 1995, features more than 150 varieties of trees. All are located along the city’s 176 parkways, which total over 15 miles in length.
Several of these urban byways have traditionally been the focus of popular attention. Foremost is the remarkable “allee” of live oaks on South Boundary. Planted in the 1870s with the encouragement of Henry Dibble, these parallel rows of trees create a leafy canopy over the road as their branches interlace over time.
The South Boundary oaks are probably the most often photographed feature of the Citywide Arboretum, but they represent only a fraction of the city’s oak trees, which the International Oak Society claims is perhaps the most comprehensive collection in this country.
The City of Aiken should be applauded for its attention not only to maintaining the local ecological balance by planting and preserving trees but also for creating a means by which trees can be studied and appreciated.
Of particular note is a relatively new cell phone tour of a special Arboretum Trail that individuals can follow by dialing 803-295-5008 and listening to the prompts. The trail in question provides interesting information about 104 specimens featured along a route beginning at the Aiken County Public Library and continuing one mile down Colleton Avenue.
On Chesterfield Street, at the corner entrance to the library property, one can find the first tree on the tour, a round-lobed sweetgum with star-shaped leaves. The signage is missing near this specimen and some of the other identifying labels are in need of refurbishment, but the trail can still be easily traced through the library lot and down the Colleton Avenue median.
By pressing on their phones the number indicated on each identifying marker, those walking the trail can access short lessons in dendrology. Did you know, for example, that the bark and roots of the flowering dogwood were used as medicine by the Native Americans and that the eastern redbud is related to the Judas tree from which the faithless disciple is said to have hanged himself? These nuggets of knowledge and more are available on the audio tour, which should be of particular interest to all lovers of nature, both young and old.
Although it is largely assumed that Joyce Kilmer wrote “Trees” on the grounds of his heavily wooded family home in New Jersey, I would like to think that the poet would have been pleased with how our small Southern town has paid homage to the subject matter he so fervently cherished. For more information, go to visitaikensc.com.