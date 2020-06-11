The College of Charleston awarded over 1,500 undergraduate and graduate degrees in May 2020. The following local students earned degrees:
Kingsley Priester of Aiken, Bachelor of Arts in biology; Kassidy Sullivan of North Augusta, Bachelor of Science in biology; Sallie Walkup of Williston, Bachelor of Arts in communication and a Bachelor of Arts in theatre; Justin Willis of North Augusta, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Olivia Minolfo of Aiken, Bachelor of Arts in Spanish; Camilla Moyer of Aiken, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in women’s and gender studies; Justin Adams of Graniteville, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Lilliana Cameron of Graniteville, Bachelor of Arts in arts management and a Bachelor of Arts in studio art; Loughlin Anderson of Aiken, Bachelor of Arts in Historic preserv/comm planning; Chaniya Cooper of North Augusta, Bachelor of Science in public health; Michael Allewelt of Aiken, Bachelor of Science in hospitality/tourism management; Kennedy Toole of Graniteville, Bachelor of Science in public health; Logan Hudson of Aiken, Bachelor of Science in marketing; and Hannah Farmer of North Augusta, Bachelor of Science in biology.