Marching bands from Aiken County and the surrounding areas flocked to Midland Valley High School last weekend for a band competition, with North Augusta High School bringing home the top prize.

The 22nd annual Mustang Classic brought 17 bands to L.L. Willis Stadium to compete.

North Augusta High brought home the grand championship trophy, along with awards for high music, high visual, high effect and first place in Class AAAA.

“It’s super awesome how hard they’ve worked,” said Chuck Deen, director of North Augusta's band.

Strom Thurmond High School won Class AAA and grabbed the No. 4 spot overall. Fox Creek won Class AA, coming out at No. 7 overall.

The bands were judged on six categories: music ensemble, music individual, visual ensemble, visual individual, effect of music, and effect of visuals.

Local scores:

• North Augusta, Class AAAA, was awarded a rating of Superior, first place in their class and first place overall.

• Strom Thurmond, Class AAA, was awarded a rating of Superior, first place in their class and fourth place overall.

• Aiken High School, Class AAA, was awarded a rating of Excellent, third place in their class and sixth place overall.

• Fox Creek, Class AA, was awarded a rating of Excellent, first place in their class, and seventh place overall.

• South Aiken, Class AAA, was awarded a rating of Excellent, fourth place in their class and ninth place overall.

• Silver Bluff, Class AA, was awarded a rating of Excellent, fourth place in their class and 11th place overall.

• Barnwell, Class AA, was awarded a rating of Excellent, fifth place in their class, and 14th overall.

• Ridge Spring-Monetta, Class A, was awarded a rating of Excellent, third place in their class and 15th place overall.

• Wagener-Salley, Class A, was awarded a rating of Good, fifth place in their class and 17th place overall.