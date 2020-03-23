The effects of COVID-19 are widespread, affecting millions of people but also affecting thousands of companion animals in your local shelters. The animals, as well as the health of our vital staff and volunteers, are our top priorities at this time. We are working hard to reduce the overall number of animals coming into the shelter because we have already seen a sudden decrease in adoptions and expect an increase in intakes, which typically happens in times of uncertainty.
The SPCA Albrecht Center operates yearly at or near capacity, so reducing intakes and maintaining outcomes is essential to avoid overcrowding and depleting resources. The plan developed over the last few days addresses all areas of operation at the shelter:
• Adoptions: Adoption hours have changed to Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. At this time, the shelter is not restricting adoptions. However, we ask that the traffic coming into the shelter side is restricted to ONLY adopters and volunteers coming in to fulfill their duties. ALL adoption fees are currently $0 in an effort to move animals quickly through the shelter into their forever homes.
• Fostering: To help reduce the number of animals in the shelter, we are seeking temporary foster homes in the event of an outbreak. Interested foster homes can fill out a quick and easy online foster application at www.letlovelive.org/foster. The shelter will create a list of foster homes to contact if we reach critical capacity or in the event of a full closure.
• Owner surrenders: At this time, we are restricting the number of owner surrenders we are taking in. We are trying our best to avoid overcrowding and want to maintain space for the pets that need us most. We ask all pet owners seeking to surrender to keep their pets during this time or research alternative ways of rehoming: www.letlovelive.org/rehome.
If you or someone you know has been directly affected by COVID-19 and has pets, we ask family members or neighbors to help care for these animals while their owner is in treatment.
• Stray animals: We ask that all strays needing assistance be reported to City of Aiken Animal Control directly – 803-642-7620 – rather than being brought to the shelter.
• Volunteering: At this time, we are not suspending volunteer activities. Our volunteers are essential to the everyday operations of this shelter. If you are a current volunteer and are willing and able to continue your volunteer duties, we welcome you. If you are an “at risk” volunteer, we send you gratitude for your generous service. Volunteer Information Sessions are continuing, but limited to five attendees, and jrSPCA activities are temporarily on hold.
• Donations: We THANK YOU and welcome all donations that can assist us during this pandemic. A list of essential items needed at the shelter can be found online at: http://a.co/asfIqFg. We ask donors to order donations through Amazon, in order to limit foot traffic into the shelter. However, if needed, you may still drop off donations by using the SPCA’s Intake Lobby; the door is located down the breezeway next to the Adoption Center.
• Veterinary Care Center: The Veterinary Care Center is still in operation. Walk-in hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon (closed Saturday, March 21). Patrons will be asked to wait with their pets outside or in their vehicle to limit the number of persons confined in the Care Center’s lobby. TNR (trap-neuter-return) surgeries are currently on hold. Privately owned pet spay/neuter surgeries are still being scheduled.
• Thrift Store: The Mitchell Plaza Thrift Store (1589 Whiskey Road in Aiken) is still open to the public; Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The public Dog Park is still open to current members, but we ask them to use extreme precautions when using the park. April's Cat Yoga event is postponed – updated date TBA.
Though the SPCA Albrecht Center is still in operation at this time, we ask anyone coming into the shelter, Veterinary Care Center or Thrift Store to use proper precautions in line with CDC recommendations – washing your hands for 20 seconds and sanitizing regularly. If you are sick, have recently traveled to or from countries where COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported, have been in contact with a suspected persons with COVID-19, or if you yourself have tested positive or are awaiting COVID-19 test results, please DO NOT enter the shelter, Care Center or Thrift Store.
The SPCA Albrecht Center is committed to maintaining transparency with our supporters for the sake of our community’s animals. As new information comes to light about COVID-19, we will continue to develop our strategy and communicate it to the public. We understand this pandemic is affecting everyone in many different ways, but if you find it in your heart to assist, please consider adopting, fostering or donating to the animals in our care. Thank you!
According to the CDC, “At present, there is no evidence to suggest that dogs or cats will become a source of infection of COVID-19 in other animals or humans.”