The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare announced it has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support TNR efforts and veterinary care adoption prep to help reduce cat overpopulation in the shelter.
The Petco Foundation investment will help to minimize the number of cats overwhelming area shelters by allowing the SPCA Albrecht Center to continue offering affordable TNR surgeries for community cats and cut down on the cost to prepare the abundance of "kitten season" cats for adoption. From 2018 to 2019, the SPCA Albrecht Center experienced a 15% increase in the number of cats and kittens taken in during the year. Combatting this rise was an important objective when entering 2020 and, with the aid of the Petco Foundation, these efforts are underway.
“Last year, the SPCA Albrecht Center faced an unusual increase in the number of cats taken in, and we were put in a really tough position with deciding how to move forward. Luckily, our amazing supporters and adopters stepped up and saved a lot of lives. However, we didn’t want to find ourselves in the same place this year. This grant from the Petco Foundation will allow us to cut down on these staggering intakes and care for the numerous 'kitten season' cats that need loving homes,” said Claire R. Grimes, SPCA's communications director.
This grant investment is part of the Petco Foundation’s recent distribution of more than $13 million to animal welfare organizations nationwide. In addition, the Petco Foundation distributed $1 million in emergency product and cash donations to partner organizations facing the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis and put out a national call to mobilize animal lovers to take action and pledge to save pet lives.
The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare is a nonprofit organization that seeks to improve the lives of companion animals by rehoming abused, abandoned and neglected pets while fighting for their well-being through vigorous legislative efforts, humane education and by offering affordable veterinary care for all. Since 1935, the SPCA Albrecht Center has found loving homes for over 96% of the 1,200-plus homeless and neglected animals that enter their doors every year. These successes are solely thanks to the incredible, compassionate efforts of adopters, supporters, volunteers, donors, staff members and board of directors.
For more information about the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, visit www.LetLoveLive.org. For more on the Petco Foundation, visit www.petcofoundation.org and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by using #PetcoFamily.