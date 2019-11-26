Pet homelessness and overpopulation is fundamentally a community issue, and the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare is here as a resource for community members to utilize when helping local animals. I’d like to take time and answer some frequently asked questions to be sure everyone knows about and is taking advantage of all of the services we offer for people and their pets.
Does the SPCA Albrecht Center help animals from outside the City of Aiken?
This is probably the question I get the most. Put simply, the answer is yes.
We take in all stray animals found within the Aiken city limits, which accounted for 55.5% of animal intake in 2018. We also take in owner-surrendered pets from all across the CSRA including from residents of the City of Aiken, Aiken County, North Augusta, Saluda County, Edgefield County, Barnwell County, Augusta and beyond. Owner surrenders accounted for 25.5% of animal intake in 2018. Other animal intake included animals previously adopted and returned to our shelter which accounted for 14% as well as animals transferred to us from other shelters which accounted for 5%. When it comes to helping pets in need, our reach extends far beyond the Aiken city limits. Last year, over 30% of the animals we took in were from outside the City of Aiken.
In addition to animals helped though sheltering and adoption, our SPCA Veterinary Care Center provided affordable veterinary services for 10,700 owned pets from all around the CSRA in 2018.
Can I call you about a stray animal in my neighborhood?
When it comes to strays, city and county lines do come into play because different animal control entities have authority over different jurisdictions. To report a stray in Aiken County, but outside the Aiken city limits, call Aiken County Animal Control at 803-642-1537. To report a stray within the Aiken city limits, call Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620. Strays in Aiken County are brought to the Aiken County Animal Shelter and strays from the City of Aiken are brought to the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare.
What happens to the animals who enter your shelter?
The animals we take in all receive spay/neuter surgery, veterinary care including vaccinations and testing, a microchip, food, water, shelter, daily care and lots of love. We do adoptions Monday through Saturday to find homes for the homeless pets in our care. Thankfully, folks in our community choose to adopt which results in over 96% of the animals that enter our shelter finding homes. See our available pets at letlovelive.org/available-pets.
Can I bring my pet to the SPCA Veterinary Care Center?
Of course! We know that it is crucial that all pet owners have access to high-quality, low-cost veterinary care for their pets. That’s why we operate the SPCA Veterinary Care Center. I’m frequently asked about who can utilize our veterinary care services, and the answer is – everyone! No matter where you live, you can use our veterinary care center for spay/neuter, vaccinations, wellness exams and more.
What else do I need to know about the SPCA Albrecht Center?
We strive to improve the lives of companion animals by rehoming abused, abandoned and neglected pets while fighting for their well-being through vigorous legislative effort, humane education and by offering affordable veterinary care for all.
Sheltering and pet adoption are a huge focus for us here at the SPCA Albrecht Center, but they are just one piece of the lifesaving puzzle. We believe humane education, affordable veterinary care and legislative efforts are necessary to ensure the well-being of companion animals in our community.
The SPCA Albrecht Center is a nonprofit organization that doesn’t receive any government funding or any funding from the ASPCA (an entirely separate entity). We are able to continue our lifesaving programs thanks to the support of our incredible community. For more information and to get involved, visit www.letlovelive.org.